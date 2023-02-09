Frankston Farmers Market reached new heights of success in 2022 and is ready to kick-start 2023 with a “Be Mine” special Valentine’s event.
From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Farmers Market vendors will set up shop at Tractor Supply located at 2770 US-175 in Frankston.
Safire Norris began coordinating the Farmers Market last year, and with a few rule changes and a lot of effort to reach out to vendors, she has seen a lot of growth for the event and is excited for what the coming season holds.
“I'm trying really hard to make the Frankston Farmers Market a permanent part of Frankston and the surrounding communities,” Norris said. “I've been so lucky to have so many returning businesses and many newcomers working just as hard. It looks like we are going to have a great year.”
The list of vendors for the Valentine’s Farmers Market is evidence of the growth of the event. They include:
• Dry County Goods will feature saltwater taffy, skittles, jolly ranchers and more.
• Jump Family Farm will be on hand with pastured chicken, farm raised quail, preserved veggies, jams, and possibly some fresh produce and eggs.
• Jammin’ Jill's will be there with cakes, pies, cookies, breads and chocolate dipped fruit.
• Cupcake's Curiosities will have crochet plushies, ear warmers, wash cloths and more.
• BMK will have beautiful custom epoxy tumblers and handmade clay jewelry.
• The Farmer's Garden will be set up with homemade jams.
• Flora & Nicole's Made with the Kids will be on hand with crochet plushies, purses, handmade children's jewelry, bag charms and more.
• Post Oak Pastures will have with steaks, prime rib roast, chuck & shoulder roast, tenderized cutlets, ground beef, summer sausage, jerky, smoked sausage sticks and more.
• Illusions WaxWorks will offer beautiful tri-colored, multi-scented artisan pillar candles.
• Sue Bzzz gardens will have succulents potted in vintage pots, regular pots along with other cool winter and some spring flowers. They will also feature a few small indoor outdoor smaller tables by Revived by Sue Rae.
• Faulkner’s Heat N’ Sweet will have relish, jellies and jams, extracts, sweet and spicy nuts, and a few baked items.
• What's Growing On will be on hand with salsas, hot sauces, soaps and more.
• Petrified Palm Woodshop, LLC will be set up with their goods.
• Kim Sullivan Felt will offer her La Ti Da - Handmade creations.
• Juicy J's Tx Melts food truck will be set up and serving melty goodness.
• Creative Crafts will offer metal and leather engraved wallets, wood earrings, tumblers, leather patch hats, wristlet keychains, engraved bento boxes, 3D wood art and more.
Following this event Frankston Farmers Market will officially open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 7 at Frankston Tractor Supply on Hwy 175. Vendors will set up every Saturday for the remainder of the year.
“We already have over 30 vendors fully signed up for 2023,” Norris said. “We try to keep everyone updated on the Frankston Farmers Market page and the Frankston Farmers Market Community group, which are both on Facebook.”
To sign up as a vendor at the Frankston Farmers Market email Safire Norris at safirernorris@yahoo.com.
