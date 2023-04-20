Frankston Garden Club enjoys tea at elevenses

Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by strong thunderstorms during the afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.