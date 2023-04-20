Frankston Garden Club enjoys tea at elevenses

The Frankston Garden Club recently enjoyed a morning of English fun with its Elevenses Spring Tea.
Taking their cue from our friends ‘across the pond’ the Frankston Garden Club hosted an elevenses tea as a fundraiser. Elevenses is a tea served around 11 a.m. in the morning and is a late-morning work break that involves a light snack of food like muffins, scones, cookies along with hot tea or coffee.
This sold out event was held at the Bank-Quet Room Event Center located at 126 West Main Street in Frankston. The Bank-Quet Room is a historic bank that has been renovated into an event venue, with a combination of classic and rustic decor.
Tables for the tea were decorated by individual club members who used fine china, linens, flowers and decorations from their own collections to create whimsical and unique table designs. Many of the attendees added merriment to the event by wearing elegant, lovely and interesting hats and fascinators.
Guests were served with a variety of teas, including Earl Gray, Hibiscus Tea and Raspberry Tea. Strawberry Spring Salad, and a variety of sandwiches were also served with tea cakes, teapot shaped butter cookies with pink icing and pistachio cookies.
After the reading of a teacup story, guests selected three winners in the hat contest, choosing the pretties hat, the most elegant hat and the funniest hat.
The three lucky winners were Peggy Melrose for prettiest, Julie Melrose for funniest and Carolanne Szumal for most elegant. Each winner enjoyed a teacup for a prize.
Participants played Tea Party Bingo with winners enjoying a variety of prizes. Other attendees went home with lovely winnings from a silent auction and raffle items donated by many local and surrounding businesses
The Frankston Garden Club is thankful for the donations and contributions they received from many generous businesses and for the support of the public that make it possible for the work they do.
Proceeds from this event will go towards the club’s scholarship program and a variety of other community centered endeavors.
