You are cordially invited to take tea with the Frankston Garden Club, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at First Baptist Church at 408 Garner Street.
The English Tea Party, a fundraiser for the Frankston Garden Club, and was chosen with fond memories of tea parties in the past.
Members also believed many in the community are ready for in an-person event where they can interact with family and friends, following a year of being disconnected due to the coronavirus pandemic.
During the tea, there will be a silent auction, crafts for children, a castle backdrop photo booth and a raffle.
Tickets for the event, which must be purchased in advance, cost $15 per adult and $10 per child and are available Frankston Library, Maxwell Pharmacy, Wash Plus and Pandora’s Box in Frankston, any FGC member or frankstongardenclubtx.gmail.com.
Proceeds from the tea party will fund a $500 scholarship for a college-bound senior. The recipient of the scholarship is determined by the quality of a paper submitted to the club, written on a topic chosen by the Texas Garden Club.
The winning paper advances to the State Garden Club competition and, if selected, progresses to the National Garden Club. Other organizations award the winner additional scholarship money.
The Frankston Garden Club was organized to promote the love of gardening, floral design, horticulture and civic responsibility. Members promote landscaping, environmental concerns and garden therapy for men, women and children. Members also participate in and promote educational programs.
The Club’s contributions to the community include the regular tending of a garden spot in the city park, maintaining planters on the north side of the square and a garden on the east side of the square on Hwy 155.
The Frankston Garden Club meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month, hosted in the homes of members on a rotating basis. Lunch is provided. Dues are $20 annually.
The Garden Club can be reached by email, frankstongardenclub.tx@gmail.com.
For more information about the Frankston Garden Club, visit their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.