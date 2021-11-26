Celebrate the holidays with a self-guided tour of six beautifully decorated homes in Frankston.
The Frankston Garden Club is hosting its Christmas Tour of Homes from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Take a peek into some of the most festive homes in the Frankston area.
According to Event Chair Judy Scoggins, while this was once an annual event, this is the first time the club has hosted it since 2004.
“While these are not historic homes, they will be beautifully decorated for the holidays,” she said.
The tour will begin at Silvermoon Saddle Tack & Gift, 290 S. Commerce in Frankston, where you will pick up your tour map and booklet that share special information about each home and its hostesses.
This year’s featured homes belong to Tom and Veronica Mathis, David and Rebecca Brown, Gary and Deb Edmonson, Glenda Welch, Theresa Stone and Joe and Kathy Laws.
Advance tickets are $17 and are available at Pandora’s Box, Silvermoon Saddle, Tack & Gifts and PayPal through Frankstongardenclub.tx@gmail.com. Day of tickets will be $20.
This year, the Frankston Garden Club is also offering commemorative Christmas Tour Ornaments.
“It’s the first in what we hope to be the line of many,” Scoggins said.
They will be sold for $10 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. in front of Silvermoon Saddle, Tack & Gift.
All proceeds will got toward the club’s scholarship fund and other projects.
After the tour of homes, you are invited to join the community for Christmas in the Park, sponsored by the Frankston Economic Development Corporation.
From 6 p.m. to 8 pm., get your picture taken with Santa and enjoy extended hours of shopping and dining with the downtown merchants.
Scoggins has been a member of the club for four years and encourages others who are interested in joining to contact her.
“Four years ago, I was new in town and wanted to meet some people,” she said. “Joining this club was well worth it. I look forward to every meeting and have made a lot of wonderful friends.”
The Frankston Garden Club meets once a month. For more information, call 817-913-1982 or log onto the Frankston Garden Club’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.