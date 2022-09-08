Frankston is gearing up for its 40th annual Square Fair on Saturday, Oct. 8. The fall celebration brings Frankston City Park to life with a parade at 10 a.m. followed by activities, food, and fun at roughly 100 booths sponsored by Frankston school groups, community organizations and independent artisans.
Students, parents and educators raise money for school activities by hosting games or selling treats at the annual event. Kindergarten through 12th grade classes decide the items or activities they want to offer first so there is no overlap from other organizations or vendors.
Square Fair organizer Jessica Tatum met with class representatives Tuesday evening and received roughly a dozen booth commitments. Several classes are selling food and drink items.
• Pre-K: loaded baked potatoes;
• Kindergarten: pulled pork sandwiches;
• First grade: turkey legs;
• Second grade: sausage on a stick, chips, and lemonade;
• Fourth grade: Chick Fil A sandwiches;
• Seventh grade: hotdogs and snow cones;
• 11th grade: French fries and face painting; and
• 12th grade: tea and sodas.
Several grades and the band are sponsoring family-friendly activities.
• Third grade: bounce house;
• Fifth grade: inflatable slide;
• Eighth grade: inflatable obstacle course;
• Ninth grade: car bash and a dunking booth; and
• Band: ping pong and bowling ball toss.
The 10th grade is not hosting a booth this year, while the Sixth grade class representatives have not confirmed whether they will participate.
Food truck vendors are also encouraged to apply though the items they can sell will be limited.
“There is no duplication of school food,” Tatum said. “As long as it’s not something that the classes are doing.”
Tatum said she mailed dozens of applications to potential vendors last week and she expects a variety of activities to be offered.
Community organizations and churches often set up booths, while some individuals sell crafted goods and handmade items.
The registration fee is $40 per booth space. The deadline for vendor registration is Friday, Sept. 23. Registrations submitted after that date incur a $10 late fee.
Vendors interested in applying to sell items can find an application on the Frankston Square Fair Facebook page or contact her at 903-316-8121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.