Frankston prepares for its fifth annual Art Walk On the Square from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
The community event takes place on sidewalks beside businesses on the square and in the city park in conjunction with the Frankston Farmers Market.
“We love working in conjunction with the Art Walk,” said Safire Norris, coordinator for the Frankston Farmers Market. “We’ve been setting up at Tractor supply this year, but we’re looking forward to getting back to the downtown area for this event. Last year was fantastic and we hope this year will be even better.”
The art walk is free, open to the public and allows local artisans, including artists, photographers and craftsmen a way to showcase their work while drawing attention to the town’s central business district. The pairing of the Art Walk with the Farmers Market was a natural choice and makes for a wonderful atmosphere for shopping and enjoying local art.
Gigi Selman, event founder and member of the Frankston Economic Development Corporation, said the art walk originally hosted artists inside the downtown area’s empty buildings to show them off. The buildings are now filled with businesses, however, and most artists will set up their tents on the sidewalks or in the city park.
“We wanted people to see the possibilities of bringing businesses to our downtown square,” Selman said. “It has worked so well that we now have businesses in almost every building in the downtown area. Our efforts have been well rewarded.”
Norris began coordinating the Farmers Market last year, and with a few rule changes and a lot of effort to reach out to vendors, she has been able to see a lot of growth for the weekly event. 2023 is already shaping up to be the best year yet for the event under her guidance.
“We just love our community,” Norris said. “Everyone comes together to help and to promote. And to be able to work together with the Art Walk is such a perfect pairing. We are so happy for this to happen.”
Food and concessions will be available at Milano’s Pizza and multiple food trucks will be on hand. Wine tasting is available from Maydelle Country Winery and Clint Selman will offer beer tasting. The usual crew of artisans and craftsmen will be on hand with the Farmers Market as well.
Visitors can find information and maps at the event’s main location inside the Bank-quet Room, which hosts special events inside Austin Bank’s former downtown location.
Selman expects the event to draw roughly 50 artists this year.
“It’s going to be a wonderful event,” Selman said. “The Depot Library will be having their book sale and the museum will be open too. We can’t wait to see everyone.”
