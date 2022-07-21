FRANKSTON – The Farmers Market in Frankston has been around for several years, but a few changes and some organization has seen it grow into a great place to spend some time on Saturdays.
Recently appointed manager, Safire Norris, took over organizational duties for the event in October.
“In previous years, the city would allow anyone to set up free of charge, but they had a lot of rules in place that kept a lot of people from participating,” Norris said. “I went to them and suggested that a lot more people could be at the market if we could change these rules.”
The results speak for themselves. Prior to the changes, the market only hosted one or two vendors. Today it is common to have six or seven vendors on any given Saturday, and that total is growing.
The Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday and it’s not just about fresh produce.
“There is so much available every Saturday,” Norris said. “We have locally raised beef, flower arrangements and plants, farm fresh eggs, local honey, canned produce, jams and jellies, breads, cakes and cookies and crafters. We even have a food truck or two most weekends.”
There are also a couple of youth-operated booths at the market.
“We have two kids’ booths as well,” Norris said. “One is called ‘Sweet N Spicy,’ and is run by fifth and seventh grade brothers, and KG Creations which is run by an 11- and 12-year-old brother and sister team.”
The kids aren’t just manning the booths for their parents either. Sweet N Spicy produces gourmet granola blends and spiced salts, including sea salt and pink salt flavored with home grown chilis. KG Creations offers homemade ‘dulces enchilados’ (chili lime candies) and hand-made fluffy treats.
“The kids handle their operations completely,” Norris said. “They produce, label, sell and set up with no help. It’s a great learning experience for them.”
Norris says the Farmers Market is always looking for more vendors, especially toward the end of the year.
“December 17 will be our last event for the year, and we are looking at the possibility of putting together a ‘Holiday Bazaar,’” Norris said. “We will keep everyone informed if we are able to work that out.”
To sign up as a vendor at the Frankston Farmers Market email Safire Norris at safirernorris@yahoo.com. You can also follow the Frankston Farmers Market on Facebook.
