A few weeks ago, I discovered that Frank Beard was born in Frankston. I was excited. I was very familiar with Frank Beard’s body of work with ZZ Top, and I thought that it was a truly significant discovery. Turns out I was the only person within a 200-mile radius who didn’t already know this information.
It goes without saying that Frankston has a rich history and has seen more than one of its citizens go on to do great things. Can I find a bigger name than Frank Beard? Not likely. Can I find someone who has made a significant impact on the nation? Yes. Yes I can.
Now let’s see if everybody else already knew it.
Herbert H. Reynolds was born March 20, 1930, in Frankston.
Who is Herbert H. Reynolds? Please be patient while I take a virtual deep breath.
Reynolds graduated from Trinity University in 1952 and from 1952 to 1956, he served in the U.S. Air Force where he was an advisor for the Japanese Air Self Defense Force. He received a masters in psychology from Baylor University in 1958, followed by a doctorate in 1961. From 1956 to 1959, he was an assistant professor at Baylor, and from 1958 to 1961 he was a teaching fellow.
This is where the fun begins.
In 1961, he became deputy commander and director of research at Aeromedical Research Laboratories in Alamogordo, New Mexico, where he worked on Project Mercury, Project Gemini and Project Apollo. He also served as an adjunct professor at Baylor and the University of New Mexico. He served as commander and director of Plans at the Air Force Human Resources Laboratory in 1968.
In 1969, he became executive vice-president of Baylor University. From 1981 to 1995, he served as its president. Under his leadership, Baylor University expanded significantly, adding women's sports programs and joining the Big Twelve Conference.
In 1990 he moved to limit the Baptist General Convention of Texas control of the university by changing the university's charter.
He served as Baylor’s chancellor from 1995 to 2000.
From 1994 to 1997, he was a visiting scholar at Wolfson College in Cambridge, England.
He served as chairman of the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities and the Independent Colleges and Universities of Texas, chair of the Texas Commission on Judicial Efficiency and a member of the Texas Select Committee on Higher Education, a trustee of the Baylor College of Medicine, a director of Community Bank and Trust of Waco, and a deacon and former deacon chairman of the First Baptist Church of Waco. He was also a 33rd degree Mason.
Reynolds had very little free time.
Just to add icing to the cake, Reynolds is the father of film director Kevin Reynolds. Kevin found his initial success writing the screenplay for 1984’s ‘Red Dawn.’ He later directed ‘Robinhood: Prince of Thieves,’ ‘Waterworld,’ ‘The Count of Monte Cristo’ and ‘Tristan & Isolde.’ He was also nominated for an Emmy for directing ‘Hatfields & McCoys.’
Reynolds died in May 2007 and is buried at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.
Frank Beard may be more widely known than Reynolds, but Reynolds certainly made an impact felt by many. He spent his life dedicated to higher learning and was part of the team that put a man on the moon. That’s an impressive resume.
And it all started near the intersection of 155 and 175.
