Frankston's Economic Development Board is creating artistic venues to improve the city's appearance with signage, landmarks, events, and other efforts to attract residents and visitors.
In January, the board approved earmarking $10,000, including money for a grant writer, to start a new amphitheater project for Sallie Austin Park, north of Hwy. 175 and Dairy Queen.
Decades ago, land at Sallie Austin Park was set aside for medical offices, but later returned to the city’s custody. Frankston's Economic Development Board has transformed the vacant lot into a park by adding picnic tables, benches, and a decorative sign. Private donors provided money for a wooden footbridge.
Board president Jim Dwyer said the amphitheater could become a venue for regular musical performances. “It’s amazing how many talented people we have around here,” he said.
A city-wide garage sale had been planned at the new park, but poor parking access would harm the park’s turf. Action on the garage sale was tabled for the next meeting.
The board also approved a budget for the city’s third annual art walk downtown on April 25. Last year, the event drew 48 artists, craftsmen, musicians, and authors, as well as hundreds, maybe thousands, of visitors.
Gigi Selman, board treasurer, started the art walk in 2018 by inviting artists to display their work. She hoped to bring more people downtown, which has seen many improvements in the past decade.
EDB has added sidewalks and improved the city park, a square between major thoroughfares, with picnic tables and benches, a sprinkler system, and playground equipment.
The board also voted to meet monthly on every fourth Monday at 6 p.m., with the next meeting set for Feb. 25. The board includes five members and meets in the Frankston City Hall chambers.
For information on Frankston EDB, contact city hall at 903-876-2241.
