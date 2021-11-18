The city of Frankston will host a Town Hall Meeting to discuss a raise in taxes for a proposed city street project at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 in the United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 161 S. Weldon St.
“The city council and I want to hear residents thoughts and answer questions before making a final decision on the proposed project,” Mayor Tommy Carr said.
According to Carr, the meeting is to discuss raising taxes for an extensive city street renovation and repair project. The project will address 16 roads and some storm drain issues.
“When I was elected mayor, I was tasked with the issue of making our roads better,” he said. “We began planning and getting our ducks in a row for this project in July. For this project, we are not doing a bond election, we are doing Certificates of Obligation.”
Carr said the city engineers and financial consultants will be there to answer questions and discuss the proposed construction plans and overall cost of the project.
While Carr wanted to wait until the Town Hall meeting to discuss the overall projected cost of the project, he did say it was “significant” and there would be a tax increase because of it.
“I realize the residents of Frankston like having a lower tax rate, but had the council begun to address these type of issues 25 or 30 years ago, or made preparations to do so by slightly raising taxes over time, we would not be faced with a project this big,” he said.
Carr, a former 28 year employee of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, was elected this year. This is his first time in office.
He said letters of invitation to the meeting had been sent to everyone who receives a water bill from the city of Frankston.
For more information, call the Frankston City Office at 903-876-2241
