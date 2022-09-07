BARC the Anderson County Humane Society offers free vaccination clinics and a discounted adoption event as it aims to become a no-kill shelter.
Local residents can bring dogs and cats for free vaccinations and microchip placements three weekends this month: from 12 to 3 p.m Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, Sept. 17 and 18, and Sept. 24 and 25. The adoption event occurs noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16, 17 and 18.
Dogs, cats and puppies are available for discounted prices at the adoption event held at the shelter’s new dog park on Armory Road. Fees for individual dogs and puppies are $45 each while fees for cats are $35, and two cats can be adopted for the price of one.
Appointments are not necessary for the vaccination clinics, as pet owners are asked to drive up in the shelter’s driveway. All canine and feline vaccinations except rabies are offered. Rabies vaccinations are available at the Animal Protection League at 1917 Crockett Road in Palestine at $12 per animal.
Microchips are a form of permanent pet identification for dogs and cats that allow them to be easily returned to their owners. Once an electronic chip is inserted, the number is added to a database that veterinarians and other organizations can access in case a pet needs to be located.
BARC’s vice president Dee Dee Turnage said the nonprofit organization Best Friends is sponsoring the local free clinics with a stipend.
“We are hoping to get as many animals as we can vaccinated and chipped,” Turnage said. “BARC wants to give back to the community for giving to us.”
BARC President Jim Turnage said the free clinics can help BARC meet its goal of becoming a no-kill shelter in 2023.
“It has been our goal to become a no-kill shelter in 2023 and we will need the community’s involvement to achieve this,” Jim said. “We at BARC the Anderson County Humane Society are taking a different look at how we handle animals brought to us because humans have failed them.”
BARC takes in more than 100 animals a month. In July the shelter took in 58 cats and 84 dogs, but the shelter has space for 30 or less of each species and adoption numbers are typically low. Only 10 cats and 20 dogs were adopted in July.
For information about BARC and animals available for adoption visit www.barctx.org. For information about low-cost vaccinations, spays, and neuters, visit www.aplspayneuter.org.
