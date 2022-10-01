Railyard Customs & Collisions’s First Friday is back for one more time this year, but with a twist. This month’s event, set for Oct. 14 will be just like any other First Friday event, except bigger and better and all for a great cause as proceeds will benefit the Fifer Family.
Friday, Sept. 16, Scott Fifer and his wife, Alexis, headed to Tyler to have their baby girl, Violet. Tragically, Alexis passed away during child birth. Violet made it, and after spending a few days in NICU, she is now home with her father and three siblings.
Alexis’, 36, life revolved around her family. She loved the Palestine community and served as a 911 dispatcher for the Palestine Police Department.
“Alexis was a dedicated dispatcher who cared deeply for our community, her teammates and her family,” said Chief Mark Harcrow. “She will be irreplaceable.”
“The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office joins our law enforcement family at the Palestine Police Department in grieving the loss of one of their employees, Alexis Fifer,” said Sheriff Rudy Flores. “She was many things to many people: wife, mother, friend, co-worker and much, much more. However, to those of us in law enforcement she was the voice on the other end of the radio, our golden lifeline, a police dispatcher. She will be greatly missed.”
Scott is now a single father to three daughters and a son. He is a self-employed business owner who can’t work at this time in order to care for his newborn and other children.
“Scott has always been a huge hype man for our First Friday, for everything we've ever done and the community as a whole,” said Alexandria Harding. “Fifer Friday is the least we can do for him and his family.”
First Friday, or Fifer Friday as it’s being called, will include live music, food, drinks, raffles and more. Railyard invites everyone to bring your car, truck or motorcycle out for display, enjoy live music from the Almost Legal Band and Blindpursit.
There will be hamburgers for dinner by Home Grill Steakhouse, Jack & Coke slushies and raffle items.
Supporter Tables are $500 each and seat eight. To reserve, take payments to Railyard Customs & Collisions, 705 E. Newman in Palestine during their business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Raffle tickets will be for sale for $20 each and you can choose which item(s) you'd like your ticket to go towards to win. The raffle will include a special Whiskey Myer’s Tornillo guitar autographed by the band.
“He’s one of the kindest and most hard-working guys I’ve met in a long time, and he needs our help,” said State Rep. Cody Harris. “Let’s show him how Texans take care of Texans.”
Fifer Strong T-shirts are available for purchase at Great American T-Shirt Company for $15, with $10 from every shirt doing directly to Scott and his children.
Donations can also be made at Palestine City Hall under the Fifer Family Fund or to the Scott Fifer Family Memorial Fund at Austin Bank and mailed to Fifer Family, c/o Austin Bank, 2745 Loop 256, Palestine, TX 75801.
