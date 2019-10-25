Fernando Varela has worked in the auto business for most of his 60 years. He's still in the driver's seat.
It's been a great ride, from Colombia to Belgium, Chicago, Houston, and Palestine, where he has owned and operated All Star Ford, one of his four dealerships, for 25 years.
In August, Varela turned another corner. He was elected chairman of the National Association of Minority Dealers, a position that puts him next to auto industry CEOs, advocating for dealership opportunities for Latinos, African Americans, Asians, and Native Americans.
Currently, only about 5 percent of the nation's 20,000 dealerships are minority-owned. Like Varela, most of them are first-generation owners.
“We're trying to build a more representative dealer network,” Varela said.
Varela opened All Star in 1994, guided by his version of the Golden Rule: Take care of the people who take care of you.
“It's been a good partnership here with my customers, employees, and the people of Palestine,” Varela told the Herald-Press Friday. “I've been lucky to have loyal employees and customers – people who have bought from me, and worked for me, for 15, 20, or 25 years.
“I'm very grateful to this community.”
Taking care of the people who take care of you also means, as a business, giving back to the community. “I think people who come into a community, take people's money, and don't give back are short-sighted,” Varela said. “I live here. I want this community to thrive and be nice.”
Many dealers offer a good price, Varela said. Customer service makes the difference.
“Service is really what drives this business,” Varela said. “Customers will continue to come back if they feel like you take care of them.
“Everyone who works for me understands that you have to take care of the customer.”
That mantra keeps customers like Thomas Wright, a five-time customer, coming back.
“When I bring a vehicle up here for service, they know me and really treat me right,” Wright said. “Every deal Dan has made with me has been a great.”
Varela grew up in an affluent family in Colombia, leaving the country with his family when he was 10. His father, who worked for Sears, was transferred to Belgium for three years, and then to the Chicago suburbs, where Varela graduated from high school. Varela still visits Colombia regularly.
“I try to get back once a year,” he said.
Varela, whose first language is Spanish, learned English during his three years at an American high school in Belgium. “I'm still working on it,” he said, laughing.
Cars always attracted Varela. As a kid, he enjoyed working on them. That was back in the day, when you could still tinker with a new car. Varela has an old timing light somewhere, he said, chuckling.
After college in Illinois, Varela worked in a Houston car factory, when he decided he wanted to own a dealership. The company trained him, and an opportunity to buy a dealership from Phil Jenkins came up in Palestine. Varela grabbed it.
Varela took the dealership from about 20 employees to 37 today. Last year, it generated $37 million revenue. “Keep in mind a truck costs $100,000,” he said.
Like an artist enjoys creating a painting, Vaerela enjoys building a business.
“It was a challenge,” he said. “But I felt good building something, knowing my hard work was paying off. And people here made us feel welcome.”
Varela said finding new employees is tough, especially when the oil fields are booming. Fortunately, his employee turnover is low.
Dan Salmon, a former Marine, has worked for All Star for 16 years.
Just out of the Corp, Salmon worked in Houston for 10 years, before returning to Palestine to begin a career with All Star.
“He’s a great leader,” Salmon said. “Very hands on.”
Salmon's 19-year-old son also works at All Star Ford.
When Valera and his family moved to Palestine 25 years ago, his oldest son, Nicholas Varela, was 5. Now 30, Nicholas is the company's vice president of operations.
Varela expects eventually to turn the business over to his son, if that's what he wants, but Varela has some concerns about the auto industry. New cars are becoming unaffordable for the average family, Valera said. Another big change down the road is all-electric vehicles, which Varela said will make up 30 percent of the new-car inventory in a few years.
“This business is changing very fast,” he said. “Keeping up is a challenge.”
With nearly 25 percent of Palestine's population, the Latino community is growing and becoming more visible. Varela credits some of its increasing visibility to former Police Chief Andy Harvey.
Varela's assistance to Spanish-speaking residents has been informal but important.
“I try to give them advice on business or anything I can,” he said. “I really stress education. That's what I stress to all young people. Don't focus on money first. Focus on education and discipline.
Another piece of advice: save money. Varela acknowledged he's a little tight with a buck.
“Most of my friends would tell you that, but I try to use my money wisely,” he said. “I contribute to soccer fields, schools and education, and the YMCA.”
Varela still works 50 to 60 hours a week, starting his workday at 7:30 a.m. He has no plans to retire. “I really enjoy working. I also enjoy playing golf, traveling, and spending time with my family, but work is really what I do.”
His wife, Alana, 44, is about to receive her master's degree in nursing. “I told her that's my health insurance plan,” Varela said, laughing.
His oldest daughter, Christina Varela, 25, who was six months old when the family arrived in Palestine, graduated from Oxford University last year and is working in Dallas. His youngest daughter, Avery Davidson, is a student at Texas A&M University.
Last year, Varela purchased Bacon Chevrolet Autoplex's Palestine dealership. It's now known as All Star Autoplex.
Not surprisingly, Varela encourages people to “buy local to build local.”
“When you buy local, you not only support the employees who earn paychecks and spend their dollars locally, you also support our city with tax dollars,” he said. “That's how cities grow.
“This is a good city. We have a lot of people who really care about this community and give their time and resources to make it better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.