PALESTINE – Nedra Pounds gave the folks at First United Methodist Church a call to see if she could get a little help with her lawn. When the weekend is over she will have so much more thanks to the Weekend Mission project.
“My yard had reached a point where I couldn’t keep up with it,” Pounds said. “I just called hoping to find someone to mow.”
As it turns out, FUMC’s mission program was ready. A representative was sent to Pounds’ home on County Road 2232 to have a look around.
“He asked me a few questions about my home. Now they are mowing, clearing brush, taking down a dead tree and replacing rails and steps on my porches,” Pounds said, visibly excited.
FUMC member Patsy Weber was seated with Pounds while the work was abuzz.
“We usually do three of these a year. This is our second one and we’re scheduled for the third in September,” Weber said.
The mission project has taken on a life of its own.
“Our pastor at the time, Bruce Hays, asked me to start this up,” said Danny Smith, project founder. “Now we’re in our 12th year. This is our 150th property to work on and we’ve logged 13,000 site hours.”
The mission project is indeed an undertaking.
Make no mistake, though. The atmosphere on site is different than what one would find on a normal construction or work site. While everyone is on-task and working hard, the atmosphere is quite upbeat. Approaching Danny and three other volunteers busy installing new rear steps yielded a very enjoyable exchange.
“These guys are doing such a great job that I’m going to double their pay!” Smith said with a laugh.
Randy Robinson, John McAughan and Brian Bartley all responded with excitement at their new windfall of exactly zero dollars. Their happiness to be doing what they do was easy to recognize, however, even through the sweat and dirt that goes hand-in-hand with land clearing and construction.
Smith said that most of the mission’s projects are referred by local home health agencies, but that they occasionally check out direct inquiries such as Pounds’ home.
According to FUMC Palestine’s website, opportunities to volunteer with Methodist Mission Weekends are ample:
“There are opportunities for just about everyone, even those who are not comfortable doing physical labor on houses. The kitchen crew provides cookies and sets up the lunch table before workers arrive at the church. ‘Runners’ deliver materials to the work sites as unexpected needs arise. Greeters at the work site sit and visit with the clients, most of whom are elderly or disabled and do not get a lot of company. Some people migrate from site to site taking pictures and video. Each work day includes a lunch devotional and discussion led by a devotional leader. All participants are also required to undergo Safe Sanctuary training and a criminal background check, as this ministry is open to youth who may wish to participate.”
For more information on FUMC Palestine’s Mission Weekend visit fumcpalestine.org or call 903-729-6205.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.