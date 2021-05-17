This summer is gonna be hot. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth is reporting a 50 to 60% probability of higher than normal temperatures this June, July and August.
Thankfully, there are two ways for residents to get cool, the municipal pool and the Reagan Park Splashpark.
The Palestine Municipal Pool at the YMCA opens for its summer season on Saturday, May 29, according to the city's website.
City pool passes are now available.
Residents of Palestine with an active water account may obtain a free pool pass for the summer from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City Hall, 504 N. Queen St.
Passes will only be issued to the person whose name is on the water account; but, other users may be added later.
The Palestine YMCA is the managing partner for the Palestine Municipal Pool and Aquatic Center.
Additional swim times are offered to Y members.
Public swim is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Interested parties can participate in water aerobics without a pool pass for $2 per person, per session.
The Reagan Park splash pad opens annually on Memorial Day weekend and is open for water play until Labor Day weekend.
The colorful railroad-themed, splash-pad area was added to the park in 2012.
The Reagan Park Splashpark is a free, water-enhanced playground.
In recent years, upgrades have been made throughout the park including new benches and landscaping.
Palestine's Parks and Recreation Department maintains the playground and equipment year round. The park is at Crockett Road and Main Street.
The 16.1-acre park also features six lighted tennis courts, two playgrounds, three large picnic shelters, one bandstand, one sand volleyball court, and two public restrooms.
For information, call the city of Palestine's Community Services Department at 903-731-8435 or Palestine YMCA at 903-729-3139.
The municipal pool schedule can be found at the following link: www.cityofpalestinetx.com/media/wpqhgdul/pool-schedule-2021.pdf.
