Funeral service for Larry Watson, 67, Athens, TX., passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 in Tyler, TX. Viewing will be held on Fri., April 1 at Emanuel Funeral Home of Palestine from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Sat., April 2 at Allen Chapel AMEC in Athens at 2 p.m. with burial …