The scholarship committee of the United Methodist Church of Frankston will be operating the concession stands at the softball and baseball games between Frankston and LaPoynor Friday, April 8 to benefit the Carl House Dual Credit Scholarship Fund.
The home games will begin at 5 p.m., first with the softball game between the Frankston Maidens and the LaPoynor Lady Flyers, followed by a baseball game between the Frankston Indians and LaPoynor Flyers. The games are expected to end around 9 p.m.
The committee plans to sell the usual concession items, along with a pulled pork sandwich plate. The plate will include a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans and potato salad for $10.
All proceeds from this fundraiser will be used to help students taking dual credit classes while in high school to pay the tuition costs of their dual-credit college classes leading to a possible Associate of Arts degree.
The scholarship program, about 10-years-old, has been described as very successful in providing help to deserving students who desire to begin their college careers while in high school. The committee cites many success stories that started with the help received from the Carl House Dual Credit Scholarship Fund.
Fans of both Frankston and LaPoynor have been urged to attend the softball and baseball games to support their teams and this scholarship program. In addition to raising funds through sale of concession items, the committee welcomes additional donations to the scholarship fund.
The April 8 date is one of two dates provided by Frankston Independent School District for operation of the concession stands at home games by the scholarship committee. The other date has not been set but will be announced when determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.