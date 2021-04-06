Employees with the city of Palestine are hosting a barbecue fundraiser for the family of a fellow employee who was shot and killed Saturday, March 20.
Dustin Rodgers, 28, a mechanic with the city of Palestine, was well liked by his fellow staff members.
“He was always laid back and very pleasant to work with,” said Patsy Smith, City Parks and Recreation Director, who is heading up the fundraiser. “His death was heartbreaking and we wanted to do something to help his wife and three children.”
Rodgers, of Elkhart, was traveling on Spring and Magnolia Streets in a truck with this wife and children, when he was shot in the torso. His 6 year-old-son also suffered a gunshot wound to the foot.
Both were taken to Palestine Regional Medical Center, where Rodgers later died from his injuries. The couples son was treated, released and is now in recovery.
Based on witness statements, the gunfire came from another vehicle also traveling on Spring Street. This case is still under investigation.
The fundraiser will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 9 at Reagan Park. Heart@Soul BBQ will be selling barbecue plates with chopped beef sandwiches, chips and a drink for $10 each until they sell out. All proceeds will go to Rodgers family.
For those who can’t make it, but would like to help the family can make donations to help the family, a GoFund Me account has been set up at www.gofundme.com/f/dustin-rodgers-family.
