The 84 East Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual Fundraiser and Barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 26 at its station, ACR 385, the second entrance at Circle R Lake in Palestine. Follow the signs on Highway 84.
“All proceeds will be used for the department’s operational budget, training and providing equipment for the ladder truck they purchased last year,” said Tanya Fox, 84 East VFD Assistant Fire Chief. “Due to COVID-19, this will be our only fundraiser for the year and our donations are down, so we could really use the support.”
The 84 East VFD, founded in 1982, covers 120-square miles, providing mutual aid to surrounding departments.
For this fundraiser, for a minimum contribution of $10 per plate, you will receive barbecue brisket, sausage, potato salad, beans, beverage and dessert.
This year, due to COVID-19, the department will be serving drive-thru only.
Donations of desserts are requested and greatly appreciated.
Please call the following volunteers to place your order in advance: Tanya Fox 903-724-2610, Andrea Stapleton 903-266-9891 or Chenoa McGee 903-724-1875.
Donations can be mailed to 84 East Volunteer Fire Department, 207 Sherry Lane, Palestine, Texas 75803.
