The Palestine Community Theater is raising funds to keep the curtain opening for future shows at the historic Texas Theater.
The year’s fundraiser is a sponsorship drive. Sponsorships start as low as $10 and range to as much as $600. At just $75, the sponsorships include ads or listings in the season’s playbills and show tickets. A $600 sponsorship includes a full-page playbill ad as well as tickets for four PCT productions.
Chaundra Dantin, Palestine Community Theater's Director of Communications and Marketing, explained the need for the fundraiser.
"This is our annual fundraiser, though only our second utilizing our ticketing website,” Dantin said. “We raised over $7,000 last summer prior to the start of the 2022-2023 Season and are hoping to do the same this year to offset overhead, maintenance and other costs. It's only through local grants and community support that we are able to continue producing shows at the Texas. Our historic building is beautiful, but not cost efficient. Our electric bill alone during the summer can run $1,200 per month."
Dantin said recent roof repairs to the building cost $20,000 and the PCT was awarded a matching Palestine Economic Development grant for the awning replacement, but the cost to the group was $3,500.
"And those costs are above and beyond production costs," Dantin said. "Last summer’s production, including sets, costumes, music and performance rights, cost close to $19,000, and that’s just for one show."
Dantin said the money raised last year through the fundraiser and sponsors allowed PCT to cover some of those production costs and put more of the ticket sales back into the next production along with building maintenance and utilities.
"We also were able to award five scholarships to area students to promote the longevity of the Arts and volunteerism," Dantin said.
Recipients of PCT's John Morris Memorial Scholarship this year were Camila Dominguez, Mackenzie Parsons and Lawson Weber from Palestine High School, Zachary Patton from Latexo High School and Emma Skloss from University Academy.
Longtime PCT actor and director Cassie Severn summed up what theater and the arts means to a city such as Palestine.
“Palestine Community Theater, and theatre in general, serves three basic purposes: entertainment, enlightenment and inspiration,” Severn said. “Theatre inspires us with thought-provoking, humor-inducing, deep, and sometimes shallow, perspective. If nothing else, the arts foster an atmosphere of communication.”
PCT is currently preparing for its summer production of Roald Dahl's "Matilda the Musical" which is set to open July 21.
To donate to the Texas Theater and Palestine Community Theater visit https://onthestage.tickets/palestine-community-theatre-inc.
For more information about upcoming productions visit www.thetexastheater.com or follow them on Facebook.
