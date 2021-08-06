The Anderson County Commissioners Court accepted a donation of $14,500 from a “Go-Fund Me” group to help with its ongoing legal battle to keep Union Pacific Railroad in Palestine.
“We’d like to extend our gratitude for this donation to all of those that made a donation to the fund,” said County Judge Robert Johnston.
A court date for a jury trial in the 369th Judicial District Court of Judge Michael Davis between Union Pacific Railroad and city of Palestine, Anderson County has been set for March 14, 2022.
Between now and that date, a mediation has been scheduled by the federal court in that case, which is separate from the Cherokee County filing, however, they could reach an agreement during the mediation that could resolve the Cherokee County case also.
In July, District Court Judge Michael Davis, ordered Union Pacific to stick to the 1955 judgment with the city of Palestine.
At present, Union Pacific must employ 0.52% of its office and shop employees in Palestine, which according to the 1954 agreement, includes the following classifications: executives, officials and staff assistants; professional, clerical and general; maintenance of equipment and stores; transportation, other than train, engine and yard; and transportation, yardmasters, switch tenders and hostlers.
Davis noted that he expected Union Pacific to comply with the 1955 judgment by not terminating any jobs and he anticipates compliance. He said he would revisit the case if proper pleadings are filed in the future.
