G-4orce Athletics’ All Star Cheer Team recently did East Texas proud. The squad of nine girls and three alternates were invited to compete in the Open Championship Series at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on April 28-May 1. The team “left it all on the mat,” and finished with a bronze medal in the Junior 2.2 division, the largest division at the competition.
G-4orce owner and coach, Jenni Hallock, praised her young athletes for their work and dedication this season.
“These athletes have tackled so many hurdles this season. They learned the ultimate meaning of unity and teamwork,” Hallock said. “They had a rough start to their season, but they have stuck with it and bonded as a team to become champions.”
According to Hallock, G-4orce Athletics is privately owned athletic facility that is motivated by passion and a love of teaching an art to the children of Anderson county and surrounding areas. She said the company is geared towards both competitive and recreational activities including All Star cheerleading, gymnastics and tumbling. Athletes work in a safe, fun, constructive, disciplined environment that promotes teamwork, fellowship, and giving back. G-4orce is a year-round program which offers classes from infants to adults.
“I grew up doing gymnastics every day after school,” Hallock said. “I had coaches that were my family. I knew I always had my sister athletes and adults that I could talk to about anything. My hope is that these athletes can one day look back and have those memories of G-4orce.”
The G-4orce team has won more awards this season than ever before, despite competing in the largest divisions in their level and the top teams from all over the country. Their success this season is truly remarkable.
The G-4orce team, coached by Hallock and Ted Linam, consists of Sara Magouirk, Kynlie Florence, Mackenzie Allen, Maribel Lara, Josey Haydon, Caroline King, Jamia Conley, Claire Laningham and Payten Goolsby. Alternates were Alise Bailey, Ryleigh Cobb and Stori Mason.
“Not only do we promote physical fitness at G-4orce, we also strive daily to instill the values of character, diligence, self-discipline, teamwork, motivation, to be goal oriented and have positive attitudes,” Hallock said. “Our kids have participated in a lot of community events. They have grown to love volunteering in the community.”
G-4orce, located at 4001 W. Oak St. in Palestine, opened in 2017 and is the largest gym of its kind in the area, offering amenities and services no other gym of their kind currently offers.
“We are now almost 5 years in and on our 2nd location with over 200 athletes,” Hallock said. “Some days I just stand outside and thank God for the cars in the parking lot.”
For more information call 903-724-4028 or visit g4orceathletics.com.
