G-4orce gymnasts compete at regional competition

Gymnasts with Palestine's G-4orce Athletics competed last weekend in the regional competition after qualifying at the state level only a few weeks prior.
"G-4orce did phenomenal last night," said Jenni Hallock, coach and owner of G-4orce. "Once it was time to compete, they showed up and showed out. Genevieve Arabie won Balance Beam Champion with the highest score of 9.725. It was her best score all season on the event and Michaela Richardson performed her best all season as well."
The State Championships were held March 30 and April 1 in San Antonio, which qualified the team for regionals.
"We competed last night at regionals," Hallock said. "It was held in Spring, Texas at the World Champion Centre owned by the 'GOAT' of gymnastics, Simone Biles. I was told 672 athletes traveled to compete at this competition."
The regional competition consists of the top ranked gymnasts from Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. They are the best of the best.
"There have been a lot of nerves at practice leading up to this competition,” Hallock said. “A lot stress and worry. These young athletes had to learn how to work through it. They did great training through it. This was the biggest and hardest competition they have ever trained for. They were going against the best of the best."
Hallock said G-4orce Athletics is privately owned athletic facility that is motivated by passion and a love of teaching an art to the children of Anderson county and surrounding areas. The company is geared towards both competitive and recreational activities including cheerleading, gymnastics and tumbling. She said athletes work in a safe, fun, constructive, disciplined environment that promotes teamwork, fellowship and giving back.
G-4orce is a year-round program which offers classes from infants to adults.
Hallock said watching her students compete at the highest level holds a special place in her heart and reinforces her belief in what she does.
"I found myself having to look away and refocus just to push back the tears pretty much the entire time," Hallock said. "I couldn’t be more proud of my athletes than I am right now. It was very emotional for me."
G-4orce Athletics is located at 4001 W. Oak St. in Palestine.
For more information call 903-724-4028 or visit www.g4orceathletics.com.
