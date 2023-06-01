Gallery at Redlands feature Art Walk artists

The Gallery at Redlands is featuring three accomplished artists during Saturday’s Dogwood Art Council’s Art Walk.
Award-winning artists Steve Miller, Palestine’s own Cecilia Bramhall and gallerist David Tripp will spend Saturday at the Gallery for the monthly Art Walk.
"Cecilia will be painting inside the Gallery while Steve and I plan on painting 'en plein air' outside the Redlands Hotel, taking in Palestine’s vistas," Tripp said.
Miller, a Grand Prairie resident, recently won two awards from the annual Paint Historic Waxahachie competition. The Gallery at Redlands is pleased to welcome him among its featured artists.
Bramhall has been one of the Gallery’s anchors since its opening in 2017. Her oil paintings feature fantasy themes as well as nostalgic American settings. She has recently explored new horizons of imagination.
Tripp is also a charter member of The Gallery at Redlands and specializes in amazing watercolor renderings. He became owner of the Gallery with his wife, Sandi, in 2021, and enjoys making art in Palestine and participating in the local art events.
"Sandi will welcome visitors to the Gallery while the three of us work on site," Tripp said. "We are expecting a day of enrichment as patrons enjoy displays of participating artists throughout the downtown business district."
As always, the best in local fine art will be on display in businesses throughout historic downtown Palestine for the June Downtown Art Walk.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, enjoy walking downtown, visiting local shops, taking in beautiful sculptures, paintings and diverse art mediums. Meet the artist in various businesses on Main St., Oak St. and Crawford Street. Maps for this month’s art walk are available at the Redlands.
Art Walks are scheduled on the first Saturday of each month through December. There is no charge to visit and view the displays and meet the artists.
With a motto of “Art is happening in Palestine,” the Dogwood Arts Council is a non-profit organization based in Palestine. Its goal is to support talented artists and art collectives, as well as to socially engage East Texas communities to create appreciation and education in all forms of fine arts and performing art.
The Gallery at Redlands, located at 400 N. Queen St., will remain open until 10 p.m. for this event.
For more information about The Gallery at the Redlands call 817-821-8702 or visit www.galleryredlands.com. And for more information on the Art Walk, or the Dogwood Art Council, call 903-922-5794 or visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dogwoodartscouncil.
