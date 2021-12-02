Art lovers searching for the perfect gift will have an array of unique finds to pick from this Saturday during the Dogwood Art Council’s Art Walk in downtown Palestine.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. art lovers, Christmas shoppers and visitors can enjoy walking downtown, visiting local shops, taking in beautiful sculptures, paintings, diverse art mediums and meet the artists in various businesses on Main Street, Oak Street and Crawford Street.
“You’ll find the most exquisite and unique gifts on display by our featured artists and in our local businesses,” said Celia Campbell Polster, executive director of the Dogwood Art Council. “I encourage everyone to come out and enjoy a day of shopping in downtown Palestine.”
Palestine native, Stacy Richardson will be one of the featured artist for the December Art Walk.
Richardson has had of love art since her childhood. A mixed media artist, she began her professional artistic career as an art project coordinator and graphic designer at Tyler Junior College, where she earned her associates degree.
“My art appeals to my aesthetics at the time of creation,” Richardson said. “I don’t try to interpret it for others, I like to hear what they think about what I’ve created.”
After college she developed a large following for her digital work in the central Texas area.
In 2019, Richardson returned to Palestine to operate Pen Brush Mouse Creations, a design and fine art studio specializing in graphics, web, promotion design and face painting for parties and events.
Richardson lost many of her original art pieces in a house fire last year and is working to rebuild her collection.
She is currently pursuing her Bachelors in Fine Arts with a focus on graphic design and media art.
Richardson and her daughters, also artist, will be showcasing their art on the Cream & Coffee patio at Wells Creek this Saturday.
Texas jeweler Cheryl Whitney-Huebner will be back at Wells Creek Crossing as well Saturday.
Whitney-Huebner creates unique pieces that are wearable art. Her collections include an array of rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets and metal cuffs in intricate designs and beautiful gemstones.
Artist David Tripp will be featured in the Gallery at the Redlands and will be present to greet patrons and bring out his special Polar Express framed editions.
Hosting Art Walk businesses include, The Gallery at the Redlands, The Redlands Hotel, Palestine Farmer’s Market, Bloodlines Tattoo, Home Grill Steakhouse, JR Lonestar Glasswork, Sheerz and Beerz, Crimson Room, The Co-Ed Shop, Old Magnolia Mercantile, Charles Dicken’s Fine Jewelry & Gifts, The Barnyard Boutique & The Cool Cow Creamery, Old Town Vintage, Pint and Barrel, Wells Creek Antiques & The Cream and Coffee Patio at Wells Creek.
Art Walk is presented by the Dogwood Art Council, whose motto is “Art is happening in Palestine.”
The Dogwood Art Council is a non-profit organization with a goal to support talented artists and art collectives, as well as to socially engage East Texas communities to create appreciation and education in all forms of fine arts and performing arts.
A t-shirt supporting the Dogwood Art Council is available at The Co-Ed Shop.
For more information on the Art Walk, or the Dogwood Art Council, log onto its Facebook page: m.facebook.com/dogwoodartscouncil.
