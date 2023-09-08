Game Preserve fire hits one week mark

Walker County has been the focus of national attention as the Game Preserve Fire hits one week, originally starting around 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, about 9.5 miles northwest of Huntsville.
The active fire has consumed 4,428 acres of land and is 90% contained as of Friday evening. Experts expect the fire to be 100% contained by Sunday.“It takes time to get to 100% containment,” said Lela Braunsch, Public Information Officer for the Florida Forest Service “Red” Incident Team, on Friday. “We have a secure line around the fire, with little to no heat coming from the burn. There is still some smoldering, but no active flames.”
Strike Teams from Texas, Florida and other states have arrived and some have gone home. There are still four active strike teams in Walker County.
“We are riding the lines, putting water where needed on fires and removed trees that are endangering residents and vehicles in the area,” Braunsch said.
Walker County Judge Colt Christian took time Friday morning to honor those at the fire with a proclamation.
“I would like to give a heartfelt Thank You to the citizens of Walker County and all the first responders who so graciously answered the call to action at the onset of one of the largest wildfires in the history of Walker County,” Judge Christian said Friday.
“The outpouring of donations from local residents and businesses to support those fighting the fire was simply amazing.”
Judge Christian wrote in the proclamation that first responders are professionals and volunteers who dedicate their lives to public service, and whose skills often make the difference between life and death.
He noted that 54 homes were saved from the fire, and those families are able to breathe a little easier.
“Thank you to the heroic men and women locally and from across the nation who took immediate action when disaster struck, putting others’ lives ahead of their own,” Judge Christian said. “Thank you all for your selfless service to Walker County!”
The Florida Red Team Incident Commanders are Bryce Thomas and Wayne Rushing. According to their reports, as of 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, there was low potential for movement of the fire.
As the forecast for Friday said hot conditions with triple digit highs were expected inland and afternoon relative humidity dropping to 25 to 40% in areas along and north of the Highway 59 corridor. The forecast included rising temperatures and decreasing humidity are expected through Friday with rain chances increasing this weekend. By late afternoon Friday and into the evening, there was an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms as an upper-level disturbance tracks into the area from the north. A complex of storms should develop near the area bringing the potential for strong winds and lightning. Abundance of dry fuels will continue to leave the region fire-prone.
