Despite concerns over the availability of basic items, and reports of nationwide price gouging, area gas prices dropped to as low as $1.69 a gallon Thursday.
Nationwide, gas prices, averaging just over $2 a gallon, are down 62-cents a gallon from last year – a four-year low.
"This is an unprecedented event,” petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan said Friday. “We’re experiencing one of the biggest historical collapses in gas prices.
“Prices will continue to fall in the days ahead, with no end in sight. Motorists need not be in any hurry to fill up.”
Palestine residents are enjoying even lower prices, with Murphy's gas station pricing regular gas at the state average of $1.78. In Jacksonville, roughly 25 miles northeast of Palestine, prices at some stations dropped to $1.69 a gallon on Thursday.
Some Houston-area gas stations were charging $1.19 a gallon Friday. Elsewhere in the country, prices as low as 99 cents have been spotted in Kentucky, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, and Missouri.
Experts say other states might join the sub-dollar-a-gallon club soon, with an additional drop of 25 to 65 cents possible in most states; west coast states could see prices drop 50 cents to a dollar per gallon over the next few weeks.
Increasing fear and uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly cut airline and automobile travel, causing an oil supply that far outweighs demand.
Additionally, a price war between Saudi Arabia, an OPEC nation, and non-OPEC nation Russia has caused prices to dip even more.
Wednesday, Saudi Arabian oil officials announced they would ramp up oil production even more.
“Gas prices usually increase in the spring due to an increase in demand and lower supply,” AAA spokesman Joshua Zuber said. “This year, drivers could continue to see lower prices amid concerns over the coronavirus and impacts to global demand.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.