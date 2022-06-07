East Texas gas prices are among the highest in the state and continue to rise, according to the latest report from GasBuddy.
According to GasBuddy's survey of 13,114 stations in Texas, average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 33.7 cents per gallon in the last week, to a cost of $4.56 per-gallon on Monday. The price for Henderson County stations averaged $4.628.
The GasBuddy survey shows the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $3.99 per-gallon while the most expensive was $5.69.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 26.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.85 on Monday.
“It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said.
On June 6, two years ago, the Texas average was only $1.69, and the U.S. Average $2.02.
For Athens, the average price was $4.665, just a bit above the county price. The Gun Barrel City average was $4.479. Malakoff came in at $4.667 and Chandler had an average price of $4.512.
Meanwhile, the American Automobile Association, has Henderson County colored red on its map of Texas Counties. Blue counties have the lowest prices, white are mid-range and red indicates the prices have been really heating up. The county average price was $4.628. Cherokee had the lowest price of surrounding counties at $4.494. In fact, Cherokee had the lowest price in Northeast Texas.
The following list is Monday’s gas prices for Henderson County and its neighbors, followed by the price on April 11, almost two months ago.
* Anderson, 4.592 - 3.710,
* Cherokee, 4.494 - 3.796
* Ellis, 4.697 – 3.624
* Henderson, 4.628 – 3.830
* Kaufman, 4.700 – 3.680
* Navarro, 4.658 – 3.80.0
* Van Zandt 4.609 – 3.668
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.