Texas gas prices slowed their upward pace over the past week, according to information from GasBuddy and AAA, who regularly survey stations to see what they’re charging.
According to GasBuddy, the state average on Monday was $3.99 per-gallon.
“After a furious increase in the national average over the last two weeks, the top appears to be in with average gas prices slowly starting to decline over the last few days,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysts at GasBuddy.
In Henderson County, the lowest price was at the Brookshire’s in Seven Points, charging $3.83 for a gallon on regular as were the Murphy USA in Gun Barrel City and the Brookshire’s in Mabank.
Meanwhile in Athens, the CEFCO, with a price of $3.95 was the lowest reported. The Athens Brookshire’s showed a price of $3.99.
Palestine’s lowest price was $3.85 at a Shell station, while an Exxon was also below the state average at $3.85.
Corsicana was represented by an Exxon charging $3.89 and a Sunoco with the same price.
In Jacksonville, a 7-Eleven and a CEFCO were posting $3.89.
GasBuddy reports the average prices in Texas are 83.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.
“While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we've experienced over the last few weeks,” DeHaan said.
He said he doesn’t see the prices averaging $4.50 for the near future.
The American Automobile Association shows average prices in Henderson County are higher than their neighbors.
AAA County averages:
Henderson $4.04.5
Anderson $3.93.6
Navarro $3.94.7
Van Zandt $ 3.97.9
Ellis $4.00.2
Kaufman $4.01.6
Cherokee $4.02.1
