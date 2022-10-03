The deadline for the November General Election is fast approaching. Texas law requires eligible voters to be registered 30 days before Election Day, and since the 30th day before the General Election falls on the Sunday before Columbus Day, eligible voters get two extra days to register this year, according to Secretary of State John Scott.
This year, Monday, Oct. 11 is the deadline for new applicants to register to vote. October 11 is also the deadline to make any changes to your existing voter registration.
According to Anderson County Election Administrator Casey Brown, if you are registered, you do not need to re-register unless you have moved or need to make other changes. You may complete a voter registration application at the Anderson County Courthouse Annex, 703 N Mallard, Suite 116.
You may also print a voter registration application at VOTETEXAS.GOV and then sign the application, and either hand deliver or mail to 703 N Mallard, Suite 116, Palestine, TX.
Brown said applications submitted by mail and postmarked by the deadline, will be honored.
Voters are asked to make sure you have all resources and take all necessary steps to become familiar with your ballot prior to entering the polling place.
Brown said sample ballots will be available on the county website, www.co.anderson.tx.us, or at the Anderson County Elections Office.
“The elections office is not able to provide any information for or against any measure on the ballot,” Brown said. “Also, Straight Party Voting has been eliminated, you must select each candidate one at a time on your ballot. Additionally, you will still need to provide one of the seven forms of ID.”
To learn more about ID requirements log onto www.votetexas.gov.
The Anderson County Elections Office, 703 N Mallard, Suite 116, will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to accept voter registration applications.
A person must complete the application to vote after moving, changing a name, or changing an address.
All qualified voters are eligible to vote during the early voting period. The General Election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8 with early voting being held from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4.
To learn more about voting in Texas, visit VoteTexas.gov. For Anderson County election information, contact Casey Brown at 903-723-7438.
