For most men, a pair of jeans or cargo shorts paired with a t-shirt and flip flops seems to work just fine, and is easy to find just about anywhere. For the more discerning gentleman, however, tasteful and fashionable clothing is a little more challenging to find without including a road trip.
That is until Saturday.
BROtique Mensware is coming to Palestine and promises an exciting lineup of fashion and accessories for men. The grand opening, or first look, will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at their 2006 Crockett Rd. Suite B location.
Amanda Conley and her husband, Jonathan, are excited to bring something special to the men of East Texas.
“We are so excited to bring this to Palestine,” Amanda said. “There are so few options for men’s clothing, so we wanted to make this available in Palestine.”
BROtique will feature three lines of clothing.
The Casual Wear line will be for everyday use and will feature shorts, slacks and short sleeve button-downs.
The Business Casual line is just as it says, appropriate attire for the office or date night.
The After Five line will be suits and ties. There will also be accessories and gift ideas including socks, ties and many other items.
Another line offered by BROtique is Devil-Dog Dungarees. Originally founded in 1948, Devil-Dog Dungarees was named in honor of the United States Marine Corps and a portion of their proceeds goes to the Wounded Warrior Project.
“A Big and Tall line will be coming soon,” Amanda said. “We are heartbroken that we don’t have that line available for the grand opening, but supply chains have been extremely slow and has had some impact on everybody.”
The Big and Tall line will feature those hard-to-find sizes for men who are of above average stature.
“We also have youth-sized clothing, but most of that is dress attire for now,” Amanda said. “We are really looking forward to being able to introduce this to a younger generation. Things like how to put together a suit and how to tie a tie. Things not always available to the younger generations.”
The Conleys are stepping out of their comfort zone to launch BROtique. Amanda is a hairdresser, specializing in hair extensions, and Jonathan recently left his position as a patrol officer with Palestine Police Department.
“We have wanted to do something like this for a long time,” Amanda said. “I finally asked him to step away so we could pursue our dream and it’s really happening. We are a faith-based business, and it required a lot of faith to take this leap.”
While both Amanda and Jonathan will have a hand in the day-to-day operation of the store, Amanda says Jonathan will be the true face of BROtique.
“Jonathan will be ‘Mr. BROtique’,” Amanda said with a smile. “He will be the main one greeting people and helping them with their selections.”
Amanda was also quick to thank a friend who has been instrumental in getting things off the ground.
“Meghan Mosley has been such an amazing help,” Conley said. “She owns Broken Boutique downtown (114 W Main St in Palestine) and we couldn’t have done this without her input and help.”
BROtique will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday thru Saturday, except for Wednesday when they will close at 5 p.m.
A website for BROtique is coming soon and you can follow them on Facebook at BROtique Mensware.
For more information call 903-731-3524.
