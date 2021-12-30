Walk into the new year with a new look from Nancy Bartram at Lemon Meadow Professional Hair Design.
This newly opened salon, located inside the Redlands Hotel, 400 N. Queen St. in Palestine, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment, but walk-ins are also welcome.
Bartram is not only a licensed cosmetologist, she is also a barber and certified Goldwell Hair Colorist, exclusively carrying their line of color. Her services include color, cuts, styling, men’s beard trims and more.
She has spent her career working in up-scale salons in Boston and Dallas and has recently settled in the Palestine area. Bartram believes in giving each client her undivided attention while they are in her chair.
As a way to meet people in the community, Bartram is currently hosting a drawing for a special animatronic horse to be given away on Valentine’s Day. There is no cost to enter the drawing, simply stop by the shop to say ‘hello’ and fill out a card.
For more information or to scheduled an appointment, call 469-400-3339.
