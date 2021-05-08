Dana Goolsby was born and raised in Grapeland, Texas and has worked in Palestine since she was 18. She became a full-time member of the community in 2009. Goolsby attended junior college in Lufkin, Texas at Angelina Junior College and then transferred back to Trinity Valley Community College (TVCC), where she completed the cosmetology course, and cosmetology instructor’s course. By age 22, Goolsby owned and operated her own business but after moving to Palestine, Goolsby decided to make a career change. Since 2010, Goolsby has worked in the travel and tourism industry as a writer, photographer, social media consultant, designer and marketing consultant. She has worked closely with the Texas Heritage Trails Program, Caddo Mounds State Historic Site, the Texas Theatre, and other entities to preserve and promote these unique, historical destinations. Her work has been published in and featured with Texas Highways Magazine, Texas Monthly, Southern Living, Texas Town & City, and other publications across the state. Goolsby officially fell in love with the community after a summer of volunteering at the Texas Theatre with her family in 2011. Since then, she has served on local boards and commissions and dedicated herself to serving the community that she loves. In 2018, Goolsby was elected to the Palestine City Council. In 2020, she was unopposed when she announced her bid for re-election, and the following year she announced her bid for mayor.
I am running for Mayor of Palestine because I want to give back to the community that has enriched my life and my family’s lives so much. I am also running for mayor because I am proud to call Palestine home, and I want to nurture the kind of community and civic pride I feel for our City. Since being elected in 2018, I believe the council has done good work to “right the ship,” and I want the City to keep moving in the right direction. Palestine is on the cusp of change, and I want to ensure that the change is responsible, sustainable, and attainable.
What would be your top five priorities as mayor?
Streets and water will continue to be my top two priorities.
Fostering civic pride, diversity and inclusion, and a greater sense of community. Enhancing quality of life
Divesting of city owned properties in order to put them back on the tax rolls
Housing & Retail
Working with other communities who have experienced natural or manmade/caused disasters to develop an emergency preparedness handbook that details resources, systems, contacts, and procedures for multiple types of disasters and the best response tactics.
What is your plan for the water system?
There is no perfect plan for our ailing and aging water system, and even imperfect plans come with an enormous price tag. Money is the only thing that can fix the water issues we experience. These issues were largely ignored for many years, which has resulted in the troubles we face today. The council has discussed potentially rehabbing our wells to supplement during times of crisis, and staff continues to research and look for solutions. After the snowstorm, those discussion were quickly renewed. Since 2018, the council has taken a more proactive approach, and changed out two water lines. We must have more rooftops and more businesses to generate the kind of money necessary for the repairs, or we must commit to a bond. We cannot continue to patchwork our systems together and we must be good stewards, or the community we leave to our children and grandchildren is destined to fail.
What are some areas you think the city could trim budget "fat"?
Through continued leadership improvements and collaborative efforts, the council has been able to make more analytical decisions and take strategic approaches to curve spending and find resources. Since I have been on the council, the body has reigned in spending significantly and frequently questions spending as it arises. We have put policies in place to assist with financial oversight, and that helps to identify waste or irresponsible spending. During the budget process, staff works to identify areas where savings can be implemented but preserve the service quality. Any time both of those standards can be met, we take the savings. Fiscal responsibility since 2018 has allowed us to improve our bond rating and refinance old debt at lower rates.
What are some areas you think could use more city council attention?
The last few years have really highlighted the need for disaster preparedness and strong leadership at City Hall among staff and council. Extreme weather, the likes of which many of us have never lived through, continue to present new challenges that have the capacity to cripple our city. I believe the council and staff can and should work together to create disaster preparedness plans for extreme natural and manmade/caused disasters so that our work during a disaster can be more efficient across all departments.
Building and growing diverse local leadership should be something we are all concerned about, and definitely something that needs immediate attention. Current leadership at City Hall has improved substantially and I look forward to more continued improvements as we work together. Our “bench” is shallow because we have not focused on future generations of leaders. I want to work with the council to develop a program for future leaders who will be ready, motivated, and capable of taking the reins when the time comes. My hope for every member of the council is that they make time to be part of the community and inspire others to get involved with their local government. We can learn so much more about one another, the community, and our needs if we will make time for one another.
How would you rate the city council on its current level of transparency? What changes would you make to improve it?
I believe overall transparency has improved in recent years since going from an administration that essentially barred contact with the media and discouraged communication, to more open dialogue and civil engagement. Diluting communication and distorting information harms the organization and the community at large. I believe transparency is vital.
Since 2018, the council has been working to restore and repair communication between council, staff, the community, and the media. Council and staff continue to identify mistakes of the past and their consequences, but there is still room for more improvement. I am committed to finding ways to meaningfully engage and educate the community.
