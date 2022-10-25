On Nov. 8, Texas voters will cast ballots for the state’s highest positions, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, as well as for state legislators and others. Federal and local positions will also be on the ballot.
Cody Harris (R-Palestine) goes up against Democrat and Navarro County resident Ed Adams to represent Texas’ House District 8.
Dates to remember:
Oct. 24: Early voting begins. Eligible voters can cast their ballots at any location within their county of residence.
Oct. 28: If you plan to vote by mail, you must first submit an application by Oct. 28. Laws passed last year now make it a requirement to include your Texas Driver’s License number or the last four digits of your Social Security number. The Secretary of State Office recommends you include both numbers to better ensure your application is accepted.
Nov. 4: Last day for early voting.
Nov. 8: Election Day. Voting will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ed Adams
Texas House District 8
Please introduce yourself. Why are you running to represent District 8 in the Texas House of Representatives?
I am Ed Adams and this is my second run for district 8 representative. I have been a resident of Texas and Navarro county since 1997. I have been married since 1993 and have four sons.
I have considered myself a Libertarian since I first started voting in 1980 but switched to voting Republican in the late 80s because I thought my vote was being wasted and they were closer to libertarian values. However, I increasingly saw Republicans fail to keep, or even try to keep, their promises of reducing government, taxes or increasing freedom. In 1996, I gave up voting for the “lesser of two evils” and turned my back on choosing which oppressor I wanted to rule me.
My main two reasons for running have to do with choice. First, to give voters a choice as the Democrats have again decided not to run a candidate in a heavily Republican district. Second, to give voters a sense of freedom from government over reach in the form of regulations, taxes, and laws which restrict personal freedom and choice. My opponent has talked about such freedom yet allowed and supported the opposite.
How would you describe your legislative philosophy? In what ways might that philosophy impact how you would approach legislation?
My philosophy is simple, the government should not be in the business of forcing the citizens to do or not do things a few people in Austin think is right. I also believe that government should overall be much smaller.
If elected, what would be your top three priorities in Austin during the next legislative session?
First, would be reduction of taxes and government agencies that can be reduced without harm to the citizens. Second, would be relaxation of the oppressive anti-abortion law currently in place. Third, would be to introduce a bill to decriminalize marijuana as a first step towards defeating drug cartels by removing their source of income.
Please describe your approach to problem solving and how you would work with local leaders to assist local governments which find themselves constrained by unfunded mandates which add to economic strain.
Unfunded mandates are an abomination. Just as Austin should not be forcing citizens to do their will, they likewise should not be forcing counties and cities to do the same. Either pony up and pay for them or abolish them. Since I am against raising taxes and want to reduce government, I would most likely try to abolish these mandates.
Cody Harris
Texas House District 8
Please introduce yourself. Why are you running to represent District 8 in the Texas House of Representatives?
Rural Texas is under continuous assault from our urban neighbors. Having served for two terms as State Representative, I’ve fought tooth and nail to protect our values and our way of life. We’ve killed the High Speed Rail, banned the teaching of Critical Race Theory in our public schools, passed the strongest pro-life laws in the country and much more. Still, the liberal assault keeps coming. I’m running for a third term to continue our fight to keep Texas, Texas.
How would you describe your legislative philosophy? In what ways might that philosophy impact how you would approach legislation?
The role of a State Representative is to be an advocate for the people he or she represents as legislation is considered during session. As the representative of a rural district, that role often turns into playing defense, or trying to kill bad legislation that hurts our district or is contrary to our values. That’s what I’ll continue to do if reelected.
If elected, what would be your top three priorities in Austin during the next legislative session?
1. Pass real, meaningful property tax relief.
2. Continue to find ways to secure the border since the federal government has abandoned its responsibility and the People of Texas with its open-borders policy.
3. Protect our ability to produce and market Texas oil and natural gas, which is vital to the economic health of our state and provides thousands of jobs to the people of HD8.
Please describe your approach to problem solving and how you would work with local leaders to assist local governments which find themselves constrained by unfunded mandates which add to economic strain.
Having working relationships with local elected officials and area leaders is a critical part of being able to do my job well, and it is most definitely a two-way street. When I am considering legislation, it’s important for me to hear how a proposed law might actually impact our local agencies and political subdivisions. Unfunded mandates should be avoided whenever possible and I recognize that they put added stress on local government budgets. However, “unfunded mandates” seems to be the crutch used when local governments would rather not cut spending like families and businesses are also having to do. Building real relationships with open dialogue and communication could help solve a lot of the problems we sometimes see between the Legislature and local governments.
