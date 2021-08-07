The Palestine City Council has welcomed four new councilmembers, a new mayor and hired a new city manager. In this “Getting to know your leaders” series, we will interview and introduce each of the new council and staff members.
Palestine native and 1995 graduate of Palestine High School, Justin Florence, has been serving his community for all of his adult life.
“It’s my calling and passion to serve,” Florence said. “It’s this calling which led me to run for the District 6 position on the Palestine City Council. I want to continue to help the city of Palestine grow and improve. You can never stop growing and improving. That’s how we learn, get better and become successful.”
Florence began serving the Palestine community 21 years ago as a paramedic, and continues serving Palestine as the Health Science Program instructor at Palestine High School. He’s been serving in that role since 2016.
Florence also teaches Dual Credit EMT Basic Program for PISD.
“Education is very important to me,” Florence said. “I am currently working on obtaining my bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from Texas A&M University Commerce.”
Florence said he is anchored by his wife and best friend, Julie Lipsey Florence.
Justin and Julie have been married for nine years, and have a blended family of five beautiful daughters; Kaylie, 17, Kynlie and Kiley, 15, Jaxynn, 8, and Justynn Klaire, 2.
Florence is also an entrepreneur. Having grown up working in the radio and broadcasting industry, he began to DJ privately at the age of 16. In 2000, he started his own business P3 Professional Sound and Lighting. He currently provides sound and DJ entertainment for different events.
Working with P3 has brought him great opportunities such as the ability to work with Under Armour starting back in 2015 through 2017. During this time he traveled the United States providing sound and entertainment at multiple Under Armour locations. P3 Pro Sound is based in Palestine.
