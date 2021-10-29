This Halloween, Haunted Rooms America is hosting a tour of the historic, and possibly haunted, Bowers Mansion in Palestine.
According to Haunted Rooms America, the Historic Bowers Mansion is quickly growing a reputation for one of the most haunted locations in the country.
The Bowers Mansion was built in 1878 for merchant Henry Ash and his wife.
The Victoria Italianate house was later sold to wealthy businessman, and former mayor of Palestine, Andrew Bowers, Jr.
In 1956, Bowers murdered his wife, Mary, and then shot himself as police made their way up the path to enter the home. Locals have said that there have been others who have passed away there as well.
Ghost hunters who have spent time on the premises report “cold spots,” “disembodied voices,” “malfunctioning equipment” and other paranormal activity there.
This home is on the list of National Texas Historic Landmarks.
Haunted Rooms is the premier directory for haunted accommodation and ghost hunts throughout the United States.
Locals and visitors are invited to join real paranormal investigators explore the Bowers Mansion.
While Saturday’s tours are sold out, more dates have been added. They are now booking for Friday, Nov 26., Saturday, Nov. 27, Friday, Dec 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18.
Tickets are limited to just 20 people for these events and are priced at just $79 per person.
