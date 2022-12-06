Christopher Gibbs is the newly elected Palestine City Councilmember for District 6. Gibbs won Tuesday’s runoff election with 67.333% of the votes over Langdon Elliott’s 32.667%.
Gibbs, an employee of Vulcraft - a Division of Nucor, is a former U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Officer. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology with Cum Laude honors from the University of North Texas. He has lived in Palestine since 2020.
According to the city, Gibbs had a total of 101 votes to Elliott’s 49.
The runoff election was between Elliott and Gibbs.
In the November special election, Elliott was the frontrunner receiving 37.01% of the vote, Gibbs received 31.82 % and Mary Cox received 31.17%, resulting in the runoff between Elliott and Gibbs.
For more information visit www.cityofpalestinetx.com or call 903-731-8400.
