The spirit of Christmas has set upon many gift shoppers and holiday lovers as we are nearing the end of another year. Even with Christmas coming on the same day every year, it always seems like it’s never enough time to find the perfect gift idea.
And if you’re not a sports enthusiast, finding a gift for someone who cherishes rooting for their favorite team can be exponentially more difficult. Before you add the clichéd pair of socks to your cart for the special person in your life, check out these gifts for sports fans and athletes.
Whether the person you’re shopping for is a growing teenager or an adult, sports provide some common ground for all who love to enjoy it. No matter how you cut it, America's favorite pastime is none other than sports. Whether it be baseball, football, soccer or whatever sport you played in high school, chances are you know the ultimate sports fan who can relay back their team's most famous players and wins during a particular season.
When you're shopping for the type of person who can't turn away from the screen when their game is on, there's no doubt that having a handful of unique sports gifts will grab their attention. From gear and artwork showcasing their favorite sport to table games they can play at home, like a putting green if you're shopping for the golf guys in the room, there's a gift idea for every sports fanatic.
While it makes sense to get the ultimate sports fan a gift that relates to their passion, it's more thoughtful to think outside of the box and give them something that doesn't resemble a T-shirt with a team number on it. With plenty of sophisticated, and even useful, presents floating around on the Internet, here are a few of the best gifts for sports fans to show how much you appreciate them. Without question, you know they'll love receiving these. You can bet they'll be using them all year long—no matter what the occasion might be.
For those who may never get to see their team play enough, bring the stadium to your front room with 3D tributes of college sporting grounds. Made from laser-cut plywood, these scale model reliefs make the perfect gift for a sports mad fan.
Also, if they can’t get to the game, fans will still feel like they’re there soaking up the atmosphere with a framed stadium blueprint. Printed in their team’s colors on museum-grade, archival paper, this is a collector’s item that super fans will cherish for years to come.
A common gift they most will enjoy, if they don’t already have one, is an official team aluminum water bottle. These official team metal water bottles are perfect for those who are eco-conscious. Not only does it come in a design with their favorite team’s crest, but the metal is designed to keep water super cold all day long.
Being that the weather is changing, an official team scarf would be fashionable and useful during the colder months. If you’d like to buy a piece of clothing, a football scarf is a great, one-size-fits-all accessory. Perfect for keeping warm on chilly days.
One of the cooler items that one can own is a sports club freezer tankard. These official club tankards go in the freezer to make sure beers and other drinks can be served icy cold. It’s perfect on match days for those who’ve swapped the stadium for the sofa. To pair with their newly designed glass could be a bundle of sports coasters. Fans can rest a cold beverage on one of these fun coasters as they sit back and watch the game. Crafted from sandstone with a cork base, each of the 4 coasters in the pack is illustrated with an image that encapsulates the All American Dream. They usually run around $45 for a bundle of four.
NFL fans can relive their team’s glory days through The New York Times’ extensive archives in a custom-made football book. From sports trivia to photographs, with each page they’ll be immersed in headlines from days gone by, as moments from the past are brought to life in full color.
What about those who not only cherish sports as an enthusiast, but an active competitor? For the one who runs to music or podcasts: Sweat-proof workout headphones. Two words come to mind when considering headphones for running: "sweat-proof" and "stay-put."
Going for the best true-wireless headphones, with the bonus feature of being water resistant, is a perfect gift for any athlete. Another truly unique gift idea for that sports fan in your life, how about a sports logo watch for their favorite college or pro sports team? You can find casual watches, dressy watches, leather bands, metal bands, men’s watches, and women’s watches to check off everyone on your list.
Gifts for sports fans go far beyond tickets to the game, though those are really great, too. All you need to come up with the best sports-related gift for the sports fan on your list, however, is a little creativity. As long as you know the team — or even the sport — they cheer for, you can nab something really awesome in regard to their favorite sport, team, or player.
Visit websites such as Etsy, Fantics, Uncommon Goods and Mitchell and Ness to browse an infinite numbers of items to find the perfect one for the special sports lover in your life.
