By JEFFERY GERRITT
PHP Editor
Gifted and talented programs in local school districts are underserving African American and Latino children, putting disproportionate numbers of them academically at risk.
Here and around the country, the shares of blacks and Latinos using more challenging curriculums are relatively small. Such students are often under-identified and served by traditional methods of recruitment, assessment, and instruction that look at giftedness through a single lens, educators said.
In the Westwood Independent School District, African American and Latino students account for 42 percent of the district's more than 1,500 students, but about 15 percent, or less, of those in faster-paced gifted and talented programs. Demographic trends for the larger Palestine Independent School District, with 3,400 students, are similar.
Among the many reasons for disparities are programs that rely heavily on nominations for recruitment, many of which come from parents. That favors children from households that are better connected to school administrations.
Gifted and talented students who aren't challenged are more likely to disengage and even drop out, educators said.
“Students with higher critical thinking skills can get bored and in trouble,” Tiffany Carwell, Westwood's special programs director, said.
PISD spokesperson Larissa Loveless said meeting the educational needs of gifted and talented students is as important as those of any other group with special needs.
“Some of them are at high risk for dropping out or self-stimulating,” she said. “If they're challenged, they're happier students.”
Parents should not regard gifted and talented programs as prestigious honors programs, she said. “A school district is just meeting their kids' needs.”
Gifted and talented programs, offered in kindergarten through the 12th grade, typically use a more rigorous, less repetitive curriculum. Students in such programs sometimes work in small groups, but they are not separated from other students.
Students in gifted and talented programs typically make up 2 percent to 3 percent of the total enrollment.
Programs for gifted and talented students are an unfunded state mandate: Texas requires such programs but doesn't help pay for them.
Resources from the state, including special innovation grants, would mean better training for educators and a broader range of programs for students of all cultures.
Both local school districts rely primarily on nominations or referrals. Teachers, parents, and students, or anyone else, may nominate students for gifted and talented programs by filling out a nomination form. Forms and letters are provided in English and Spanish.
All students, however, must go through an assessment that includes cognitive ability and knowledge of core subjects. Nominated students must have the permission of their parents or guardians to take the tests.
Making those programs more equitable and culturally diverse, experts said, will take broader ways of identifying and assessing students, as well as more engaged communities and parents.
Both local school districts have a long way to go before their gifted and talented programs reflect the student body.
Palestine public schools enroll 902 African American students, 27 percent of the total; black students, however, make up less than 10 percent of the students in gifted and talented programs.
The disparities are even more pronounced with the district's 1,398 Latino students: They represent more than 40 percent of the student body but only 17 percent of those in gifted and talented programs.
Carwell expects the gaps between white students and students of color to narrow. She cited several initiatives at Westwood, including training to help teachers identify gifted and talented students of all cultures and examining the assessment process for cultural or class biases. Last fall, Westwood simplified referral forms to make them more user-friendly.
Difficulties in communicating to parents about gifted and talented programs remain a large part of the problem, local educators said.
Communication is a daily challenge,” Loveless said. “We put our information in Spanish and English. We put it out on social media. I mention it whenever I'm on radio. Other than take it door-to-door on flyers, what do you do?”
Palestine resident and community activist Diane Davis also said parents need to become more engaged. “Papers are sent home, but people just aren't looking at them,'' she said.
Community members should get out the word about gifted and talented programs, Davis said, and help ensure that kids who could benefit from them, even if they aren't their own children, are nominated.
