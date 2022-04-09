The Church of Glad Tidings is sharing good news: its new building on Highway 155 opened last month and is almost fully funded. Instead of purchasing the building from a factory or hiring a contractor, however, the church’s own Pastor Charles McShan led the on-site construction over two years.
McShan has led Glad Tidings, formerly located in Palestine’s Gardner Addition, since 2001. He said he wanted to lead construction at the new site to ensure its quality.
“I said Lord, ‘If I build something I want it to be nice,’” McShan said. “I think God is worth it.”
The 9,000 square foot brick building features a white metal roof topped by a 45 foot lighted steeple. The church sanctuary features a stunning view of an exposed ceiling lined with knotted pine. Four massive arches are anchored to the floor at four corners just inside the church’s outer walls that cross visibly above the sanctuary’s center at 30 feet to support the ceiling.
While many churches no longer use quality materials and construction methods in building due to high costs, McShan said he wanted to build a quality church that would glorify God.
“I always wanted to do the best I could for the Lord, plus my daddy instilled in me, ‘If you’re going to do something, do it right,’ and that’s always been my philosophy,” McShan said.
Glad Tidings opened 70 years ago and the Pentecostal Christian church had only three members when McShan became its pastor and renamed it The Church of Glad Tidings. A few years ago attendance reached 100, which was 80% of the former building’s capacity, so church leaders decided to build anew.
McShan led the search for suitable land and secured a 14 acre stretch between highways 155 and 315 with good visibility and access. Construction began in 2020.
Though 77 years old, McShan knew he could lead construction of the new church in Palestine because it’s a replica of one he built in Nacogdoches in 1980. He saved thousands of dollars using the same architectural plans and used contracting skills learned from his brother.
McShan and other church members did most of the carpentry and electrical work. Church members installed lights and audiovisual equipment along the sanctuary ceiling. They contracted plumbing work to Gary Cooper and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning work to Michael Thomason’s Ranger Air & Heat.
“You don’t see this kind of work done because of the cost, number one, and two, the skill you need to do it,” McShan said. “When you’re doing exposed wood ceilings it has to be done correctly.”
The church is selling its former properties, including a metal utility building and the former church building of 5,000 square feet. In the future, the church plans to add a gymnasium and fellowship hall with showers to accommodate hurricane victims.
McShan is also a member of the Elkhart School Board and an experienced drug and alcohol counselor which he did in the U.S. Army and Airforce Reserves. He retired from 29 years in the military and later served as Palestine’s Postmaster until 2006.
The Church of Glad Tidings is located at 2093 North State Highway 155.
For information call 903-729-4939.
