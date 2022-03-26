In 1972, a young pastor and his family arrived in Palestine to lead Crockett Road Church of Christ. Though Dan Manuel never intended to stay 50 years, he’s still leading the church’s growth in size and global impact and has no plans of slowing down.
At age 75, Manuel continues leading his church and producing its nationwide 33-year television ministry titled “Give Me the Bible,” which reaches up to 10 million people each week.
In the early years the Manuel family included wife Audrey and daughter Danna but soon added a new child, Amanda. The church built a new sanctuary in 1977 and an activity building in 1990. Over the half-century the church has grown from 87 to roughly 400 members.
Over the years Dan has delivered more than 15,000 local sermons, 6,500 lectures and 7,500 Bible classes. He has led 2,000 baptisms, 500 weddings and 1,500 funerals.
Nothing seems to slow the pastor down. He keeps a hectic schedule that includes leading Bible studies on Wednesdays, preaching two sermons each Sunday and traveling to Bedford once a month where he produces the weekly “Bible” show that airs on various local stations, the Gospel Broadcasting Network and the internet.
“The Bible has high ratings and is aired on many stations because it’s provided free of charge and does not solicit donations,” said Manuel. “The television program grew from a radio show produced in East Texas on KLIS radio for 20 years and he continues a weekly radio short for gospel radio stations, called Something to Think About, free of charge.”
Due to his widespread name recognition, Dan travels frequently, performing up to eight revivals a year in other states.
“I like to be busy,” Manuel said. “I’d rather wear out than rust out. I don’t know what I’d do if I retired.”
Far from doing things alone, however, the pastor relies on more than one supporting network. His team at the church includes Audrey, who leads children’s education at the church, granddaughter Chloe Collins, who works as church secretary part-time and youth pastor Doug Rader.
The couple’s other grandchildren are Clayton Collins, Susan Lane and Luke Lane. Their daughters are both teachers. Danna Manuel Collins teaches at Elkhart Intermediate School and Amanda Manuel Lane teaches at Cayuga Elementary.
The church reaches thousands of people locally through its marquee with pithy statements that catch the attention of drivers along Crockett Road and frequently circulate on social media.
The church also has a faithful congregation that enjoys helping the community. A team of church members cooks and serves lunch at The Stockpot each Monday and the church’s youth volunteer there on school holidays.
Manuel also relies on roughly 40 pastors from East Texas who regularly contribute to the Sunday morning “Bible” program at the Brown Trail School of Preaching in Bedford. The church on Crockett Road sponsors the program.
A lifelong musician and guitar instructor, Manuel once dreamed of pursuing a music career but felt a greater calling to preach the word. He’s continuing to produce the Dogwood Jamboree, the local music show that started its 18th year last week. Jamboree fans know the pastor’s warm and outgoing personality, which has drawn many to join his church.
Manuel said he never had plans to stay in Palestine so long when the family moved here 50 years ago.
“We wanted to give our children roots so we stayed,” he said. “I have really enjoyed my work in Palestine.
For information about Crockett Road Church of Christ visit www.crockettroadchurchofchrist.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.