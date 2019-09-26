On Tuesday, the same day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi initiated impeachment proceedings against President Trump for violating the Constitution, U.S. Rep. Lance Gooden, a Republican whose district includes Anderson County, counter-punched. A close ally of Trump's, Gooden introduced a resolution to remove Jerrold Nadler as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.
As head of the Judiciary Committee, Nadler, a New York Democrat, would oversee impeachment proceedings. Gooden's resolution, however, would deem any impeachment proceedings under Nadler illegal.
Gooden has argued that Nadler, without House approval, had already initiated an impeachment inquiry, after the House tabled a resolution to impeach Trump in July.
“In recent days Democrats have sanctimoniously declared their allegiance to the rule of law,” Gooden said. “I encourage them to follow those rules and hold Chairman Nadler accountable for breaking them.
“By law, he may not launch impeachment proceedings until the full House votes for him to do so.”
Gooden told the Herald-Press Wednesday that, by launching an impeachment inquiry, “Nancy Pelosi has finally given in to the far left wing of her caucus. When President Trump is declared the winner of a second term in 2020, today will be a significant milestone that Democrats will regret.”
Pelosi's action came after Trump acknowledged asking the Ukrainian president to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, a potential opponent in next year's presidential election. That moved many Democrats who were on the fence to support impeachment proceedings.
The House remains deeply divided over the question of impeachment, with Republicans charging that politically motivated Democrats are trying to reverse the results of the 2016 election.
Up to now at least, U.S. representatives from Texas have shown little support for impeachment proceedings. Even Vicente Gonzalez, a Democrat, opposed it, arguing that the “best way to defeat Trump is to defeat him in 2020.”
