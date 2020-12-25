Congressman Lance Gooden (R-TX) sent a letter to Texas Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz announcing his intention to reject the certification of the Electoral College vote and urging the two Senators to join him in doing so. The vote will be held by a Joint Session of Congress Jan. 6, 2021.
“In light of the numerous reports of fraud and lingering questions hovering over the validity of the election results across the country, I cannot in good conscience vote to certify these results. There must be a full audit of every ballot in states like Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, and Pennsylvania where there are widespread reports of fraud and data abnormalities,” the letter reads, in part.
Congressman Gooden has been a leading advocate for an independent investigation into election irregularities and voter fraud. He led over two dozen House Republicans in calling for the appointment of a special counsel to launch an election probe. He joined numerous efforts asking the Department of Justice and congressional leaders to examine potential wrongdoing, but there has been little action on their part.
"We must stand up for the tens of millions of Americans who want answers to the irregularities surrounding this election. It is our duty to ensure the integrity of our election is unwavering, and the American people deserve to feel confident their vote counts," the letter stated.
Read the full letter to Senators Cornyn and Cruz online at gooden.house.gov/sites/gooden.house.gov/files/12.22.2020-Gooden%20Letter%20to%20Cornyn%20and%20Cruz.pdf.
