Dana Goolsby, District 5 city council member, has been elected the new mayor of Palestine according to the unofficial vote totals published by the city following Saturday’s runoff election.
The race was tight with the final numbers showing a 10 vote differential between Goolsby and opponent Mitchell Jordan, former District 2 city council member.
On Monday Jordan said he had not yet conceded and that he will officially request a recount.
“I just want to make sure that every single vote is counted, win or lose,” he said.
The unofficial vote totals were as follows:
Dana Goolsby - 630 - 50.40%
Mitchell Jordan - 620 – 49.60%
Jordan also said he has an issue with the polling location and how it was picked, specifically that the location is in Goolsby’s city council district. He equated it to having home field advantage.
In the May 1 general election, Mitchell Jordan received 31% of the vote, Dana Goolsby garnered 41% of the vote and Tonya Renee Willis received 28% of the vote. With no one candidate receiving 51% of the initial vote, the election moved to a runoff.
On May 7, the city council met to canvass the results from the general election and set the date and location for the runoff election.
After some community members had expressed concerns over the election day polling location, city officials contacted the Secretary of State. Holding the election at the Palestine Independent School District Administration Building did not violate election code, according a press release from the city that cited the Secretary of State’s response on the matter.
The June 10 release also noted that moving the polling location “so close to election day is reserved for situations where public safety is a concern.”
On Saturday Goolsby thanked her supporters.
“Thank you to everyone who put their faith in me and supported me throughout the campaign process and election,” Goolsby said following the announcement of the results. “I want to thank every single person who voted in this election. I am inspired by your participation, and hope you will stay involved in your local government.
"I'm so shocked and surprised," Goolsby said. "I am extremely honored to have been selected as mayor of Palestine, and to accept the responsibilities that your trust has granted me in this office.”
Goolsby has served on the city council since 2018.
The runoff election results will be officially canvassed on Friday, June 18 by the city council.
According to Casey Brown, the Anderson County Elections Administrator, a candidate must file a petition with the city of Palestine for a recount. If the petition is accepted, notice must be given to the petitioner as well as the opposing candidate. Following that, a committee would be organized to recount the vote.
There were 1,250 votes caston June 12. The city of Palestine has 10,035 registered voters according to Teresa Herrera, interim city manager.
"As mayor, I pledge to represent every district to the best of my ability, and to spend the next two years finding ways to bring the community together," Goolsby said.
