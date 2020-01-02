Bealls, a fixture of the local economy for more than 40 years, is closing – sort of.
The department store in Palestine's Plaza Shopping Center will reopen in 2020 as Gordman's, a discount department store with a variety of clothing and home goods. Cheryl Moralez, senior manager of Brand Publicity for Stage Stores Inc., in Houston, confirmed the change.
Stage acquired Gordman's in 2017.
Locals have continued to shop at Bealls, hoping it would not join a long list of permanent closures, in the wake of the .com boom that started in the late 1990s.
The closing of Bealls began more than two months ago, but shopping at the store has changed little. A yellow banner with bold letters drapes across the store's front. Inside the store, it's business as usual.
On Super Saturday, a week after Christmas, the 30,000-square-foot store had roughly 20 customers and 10 employees on the sales floor, casually talking and sorting through crowded racks. Despite a cluttered floor, there was none of the frenzy, pushing, and shoving that can accompany a store closing.
Meantime, signs in the store announced discounts on everything, ranging from 10-50 percent off regularly priced items. Mannequins and display racks display “for sale” signs. The store also has a larger clearance section in back, but little else has changed.
Shopper Amy Rigsby visited Bealls in November, when she saw signs that read, “Gordman’s opening soon.” A salesperson told her about the change. “They said they were going to close for a short time and reopen as Gordman's in February,” Rigsby said.
In December, however, all signs of Gordman's arriving were gone. Cathy Lightfoot of Palestine said she heard rumors about the store closing before last month, and about a Bealls closing in Canton. Lightfoot found good deals on men’s shirts.
Stage did not reveal a date for the Bealls store closing, other than 2020. So the sale could continue for months.
Stage Stores has a history of rebranding, a process that includes changing a store's name, redesigning the interior, and marketing different merchandise.
Originally in the Palestine Mall, Bealls moved to the Plaza Shopping Center in 2006, following Brookshires Grocery Co. The former Bealls was reopened as Palais Royal, but closed a few years later. It was replaced by the Palestine Public Library in 2010, when the city purchased the mall.
Earlier this year, the city approved the mall's sale for $2 million to Christon Company of Dallas.
