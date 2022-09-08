Gov. Greg Abbott responds to death of Queen Elizabeth II

AUSTIN — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement Thursday following news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of England.
The royal family confirmed the death of the matriarch and the world’s second longest-serving monarch, who ruled for 70 years. She died in Scotland at the age of 96.
In a statement, Abbott said, “The entire world is better to have had a strong, steady leader like (her).”
"The First Lady and I are truly saddened to hear of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and our hearts and prayers go out to her family and the entire United Kingdom as they grieve the loss of one of the greatest leaders in history,” Abbott said. “In her unrivaled, impressive reign as Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories, Queen Elizabeth II led her people, and at times the world, through historic events with the utmost dignity, grace and valor.”
Queen Elizabeth visited Texas as part of a national tour in 1991 where she made stops in San Antonio, Dallas and Austin. She also gave a speech at the Texas Capitol, praising the state for its unwavering allegiance.
“No state commands such fierce pride and loyalty,” the Queen said of Texas. “Lesser mortals are pitied for their misfortune in not being born Texans.”
Queen Elizabeth is succeeded by her eldest son Charles.
