AUSTIN — Nineteen Austin police officers were indicted last week for their handling of protestors amid nationwide demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in 2020.
Now, Gov. Greg Abbott has weighed in.
“In Austin, law enforcement officers defended the state Capitol from criminal assault, protected the Austin Police Department headquarters from being overrun, cleared the interstate from being shut down, and disrupted criminal activity in areas across the city. Many officers were physically attacked while protecting Austin,” Abbott said in a statement released Wednesday. “Those officers should be praised for their efforts, not prosecuted.”
Abbott has been a staunch opponent of any local efforts to reallocate police funding, signing a law in May banning defund the police efforts. The law restricts cities’ ability to reduce police budgets by threatening to deduct sales tax allocations to those cities if they did so.
This was in response to Austin City Council which voted in August 2020 to reduce its police department budget and instead redirect money to violence prevention programs, among others. It also sought to relocate the forensic sciences and victims’ services to other departments.
Abbott also signed several laws that crack down on protestors such as requiring jail time for people who knowingly block emergency vehicles or hospital entrances or making it a felony to use fireworks to interfere with official police activity, among others.
“In Texas, we do not defund and denigrate our law enforcement officers. Instead we support them for risking their own lives and safety to protect our communities from people who endanger and attack our communities,” Abbott said. “Time will tell whether the accusations against the courageous Austin police officers is a political sham. Time will also tell whether I, as Governor, must take action to exonerate any police officer unjustly prosecuted."
The 19 officers have been accused of injuring 10 people, per court documents. Each has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.
The Travis County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement to CNHI News that despite Abbott's efforts the case will continue, adding that safety and accountability are its top priorities, "not political talking points."
“Unlike the Governor, we believe that no one is above the law, and that our communities are safer when people see and believe that is true," the statement said. "In these cases, Austin police officers indiscriminately fired deadly weapons into crowds of people. Many of the people hit were innocent bystanders and they suffered severe and lasting injuries. Our investigation into this matter continues."
