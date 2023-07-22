Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday the next 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit will be held in Stephenville Thursday, July 27.
The Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs reach new heights by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen and grow a business.
“Texas’ economic strength would not be possible without the many innovators, trailblazers, and entrepreneurs who call our state home,” Abbott said. “Small business owners contribute so much to our state and have helped make Texas a leading state for small business job growth. I look forward to bringing the 2023 Governor’s Business Summit to Stephenville next week and to more communities across the state this year. Together, we will continue to invest in our small businesses so they have the resources they need to grow and thrive."
The Governor’s Small Business Summit provides Texas small business owners and entrepreneurs key insights on critical business topics and the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics. The event will be co-hosted by the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office, the Stephenville Chamber of Commerce, Tarleton State University and the Texas Workforce Commission.
Panel Topics will include Access to Finance & Funding, Cybersecurity: Protecting Your Company in a Digital Economy, Employee Recruitment & Retention and Marketing & E-Commerce Essentials.
Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, lunch and complimentary headshots.
For more information and to register log onto gov.texas.gov/business/event/the-governors-small-business-summit-stephenville
Upcoming dates for the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summits:
McAllen – Aug. 10
Marshall – Aug. 24
Horizon City – Sept. 7
Fredericksburg – Sept. 21
Beaumont – Oct. 5
San Angelo – Oct. 19
San Antonio – Nov. 9
Zapata – Dec. 7
The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism and Office of Small Business Assistance also offer the Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal providing on-demand and customized business resources at gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-portal.
