Visitation guidelines for eligible nursing homes, assisted living facilities, intermediate care facilities, home and community-based services providers and inpatient hospice will change effective Thursday, Sept.24.
Under the new rules, residents will be allowed to designate up to two essential family caregivers who will be provided necessary training to allow them to safely go inside a facility for a scheduled visit, including in the residents room, to help ensure their loved one’s physical, social and emotional needs are being met.
Designated caregivers will not be required to maintain social distancing, but only one caregiver can visit a resident at a time.
The essential caregiver can be a family member, friend or other individual.
The essential caregiver must also test negative for COVID-19 within the previous 14 days before the initial visit.
Texans must continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and continue with proper sanitation strategies.
This new set of guidelines is effective for 19 of the 22 Trauma Service Areas. The Governor set the standard for the TSA’s at 15% hospitalization for COVID-19 related illness. The three TSA’s that do not currently qualify for the new guidelines include Calhoun, Dewitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, Victoria, Jim Hogg, Webb, Zapata, Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties.
Anderson and surrounding counties will be able to qualify for the guidelines.
Texas Caregivers for Compromise a group of almost 3,000 joined forces to get the Governor to open up care facilities for loved ones. Its motto, “Because isolation kills too,” has been answered by the Governor in his latest changes. Beverly Damron and Jack Thompson, Jr.’s mother, Ernestine Beck. is a resident at Legacy at Town Creek and this project was special to them.
Counties in the 19 TSA’s that qualify will also be able to increase occupancy levels to 75% for restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms, exercise facilities and classes, museums and libraries effective Monday, Sept. 21. Elective surgeries in the 19 TSAs can return to normal
The Governor in his briefing made no mention of changes to hospital visitation. Currently the local hospitals will not allow family members to go into the Emergency Room when a patient is brought in.
The Governor continued the policy that all bars could not reopen at this time. Bars in Texas have remained closed since June 26 and had been shut down once before from March 19 to May 22 under the Governors orders.
