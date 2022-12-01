AUSTIN — New staff members will join the upper ranks of the governor's office, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday.
Abbott named a new deputy chief of staff, a new budget director, a new director of legislative affairs and a policy director who will help lead the office as the 88th Legislative Session kicks off in January.
"The upcoming legislative session will require a formidable staff within the Office of the Governor, and I am pleased to announce this experienced team of talented individuals who will help our office achieve great things for the people of Texas," Abbott said in a statement. "Texans deserve leadership that will continue guiding our state towards a more prosperous future.”
In addition to the recent hiring of Abbott’s former campaign manager Gardner Pate as chief of staff, Toby Baker was named a deputy chief of staff. He will join current Deputy Chief of Staff Jordan Hale.. Baker previously worked as the executive director of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. He begins his new role Dec. 15.
Sarah Hicks has been promoted to senior advisor and budget director. She previously held the title of budget director. Her new role is effective immediately.
Shayne Woodard will serve as director of Legislative Affairs beginning Dec. 15. Woodard is succeeding Courtney Hjaltman, who will be departing for an appointment by the governor, which will be announced in the coming days, a news release said.
Tabatha Vasquez has been promoted to policy director. Vasquez previously served as Abbott’s deputy budget and policy director. She begins her new role immediately.
Renae Eze has been promoted to communications director. She most recently held the title of press secretary and senior communications advisor within the Office of the Governor. Her new role is effective immediately.
Bonnie Diehl has been promoted to director of Scheduling and Advance. Diehl has previously served as Abbott’s deputy director of scheduling and advance.
In addition, Steve Munisteri will remain senior advisor to Abbott; Adriana Cruz will remain executive director of Economic Development and Tourism; Aimee Snoddy will remain executive director of the Public Safety Office; Peggy Venable will continue to serve as Abbott’s appointments director; James P. Sullivan will continue to serve as general counsel; Wes Hambrick will continue serving as director of State-Federal Relations; Chelsea Holden will continue serving as chief of staff to First Lady Cecilia Abbott; and Suzanne Johnson will continue serving as director of Administration.
The upcoming legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 10.
