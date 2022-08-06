Texas Governor Greg Abbott, center, received the Broadband Champion Award Wednesday during a ceremony at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville. Abbott, along with Todd Baxter, left, with Charter Communications/Connect the Future Texas and Hunt Regional Healthcare CEO Lee Boles spoke on how broadband access assists patients in communities in rural areas across the Texas reach medical assistance through Telemedicine and how expanding reliable broadband connectivity will be a key issue in the next session of the Texas Legislature.